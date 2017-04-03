Monday, April 16 , 2018, 3:07 pm | Partly Cloudy 62º

 
 
 
 
Santa Barbara Athletic Round Table

Cate’s Brie Walker, San Marcos’ Diego Jasso Named Athletes of the Week

Henry Hancock of Santa Barbara High, SBCC's Amanda Mueller also honored

By Barry Punzal, Noozhawk Sports Editor | @NoozhawkSports | April 3, 2017 | 3:59 p.m.

Brie Walker of the undefeated Cate girls lacrosse team and San Marcos baseball player Diego Jasso were recognized at the Athletes of the Week at Monday’s Santa Barbara Athletic Round press luncheon at Harry’s Plaza Cafe.

Diego Jasso, San Marcos baseball.
Brie Walker, Cate lacrosse

The winners from the week prior to Spring Break also were honored. They are Henry Hancock of the Santa Barbara High boys volleyball team and SBCC track & field standout Amanda Mueller.

Mueller scored 4,382 points in the heptathlon at the Jim Klein Combined Events at Westmont, breaking a 26-year school record. She competed against athletes from four-year colleges and universities.

Amanda Mueller, SBCC track & field
Henry Hancock, Santa Barbara High volleyball

Hancock pounded 25 kills to carry Santa Barbara High to a four-set win over Dos Pueblos in a battle for first place in the Channel League.

Walker carried the offensive load for 6-0 Cate in a pair of lacrosse wins last week. She poured in seven goals and had four assists in a 19-4 win against Dunn and tallied five goals and five assists in a 13-12 victory over Thousand Oaks.

Jasso swung a big bat for the 13-3 San Marcos baseball team at the Chris Moon Memorial Tournament in Tucson, Ariz. He belted a three-run homer and went 2-for-3 in a win over Flowing Wells, Ariz., blasted a two-run shot and scored two runs in a victory against Cholla, Ariz., and hit a three-run double against Arvada-West, Colo., helping the Royals reach the tournament championship.

The honorable mention choices for this past week include: Kyle Wade (SBCC baseball), Will Goodwin (Bishop Diego baseball), Chris Aichinger (SBCC track &  field), Amanda Blair (Carpinteria softball), Jenna Hinkle (UCSB track & field).

Noozhawk sports editor Barry Punzal can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk Sports on Twitter: @NoozhawkSports. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

