Cate’s Cai Sisters Fall to No. 2 seed in CIF-SS Individual Tennis Tourney

Tennis

The Cate doubles team of sisters Jackie and Carol Cai was beaten by No. 2 seeded Emily Ackerman and Chloe Bendetti of Oaks Christian, 6-4, 6-3, in the Round of 16 at the CIF-SS Girls Individual Tennis Tournament in Seal Beach on Wednesday.

Bendetti was a finalist last year and Ackerman signed with Cal Poly. Both players are ranked in the top 150 players in the country for their classes.

The Cai sisters battled back from a 5-0 deficit in the first set and had some opportunities to draw even in the 10th game before a missed poach ended the set.

The sisters jumped out to a 2-0 lead in the second set, with a quick break of Ackerman’s serve and a textbook hold of Carol’s serve. Bendetti held a tough service game with a clutch corner ace to stem the bleeding and again the momentum shifted.

The Oaks Christian pairing hit a hot streak and rattled off four straight games to regain control of the match.

