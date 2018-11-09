Cate’s CIF Quarterfinal Football Game Postponed

Football

The Woolsey Fire that is burning in Ventura and Los Angeles counties has forced the postponement of Cate's CIF-SS 8-man football quarterfinal playoff game at Windward in West L.A., on Friday afternoon. The game was scheduled for 2 p.m.

"We will try to play the game (Saturday) afternoon, but final plans are still being sorted out," said Cate assistant coach Dave Soto in an email.

The fire forced the closure of southbound Highway 101 in Camarillo on Thursday afternoon and it remained closed on Friday.

As of Friday morning, the fire, fanned by Santa Ana Winds, was moving toward Malibu and the ocean, which would impact travel on Highway 1.

Another Friday sporting event effected is the SBCC women's soccer home match against Moorpark. Athletic Director Rocco Constantino said the game has been postponed.

Saturday events are still on as schedule.​