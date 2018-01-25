Cate’s Defense Wears Down Bishop Diego

Girls Basketball

Cate's pressure defense force several turnovers that they turned into baskets, and the Rams romped to a 44-20 Frontier League girls basketball win over Bishop Diego on Thursday.

"The Rams came out strong and kept it up throughout the game," Cate coach Amy Venditta said. "Tough defense generated solid offense for the Rams."

Sarah Polowczak scored 13 points for Cate, most of them coming off fast-break layups. Lily Zanse scored 10 points and Elle Smith had eight.

"Their man-to-man pressure really wore us down and frustrated us," Bishop coach Jeff Burich said. "We had some opportunities in the second and third quarters but just had a rough night shooting the ball."

Natalie Whiting led Bishop with 11 points.

The Cardinals play Saturday at Thacher, while Cate travels to Nordhoff on Saturday.

