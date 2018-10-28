Cate’s Drew Anastasio Goes Touchdown Crazy; Rams Go 8-0 in Regular Season

Football

Rams' running back scores six times in rout of Thacher

Cate's offensive football juggernaut continued to dominate opposing defenses.

Drew Anastasio scored six touchdowns to power the top-ranked Rams to a 68-30 8-man football victory over Thacher and completed an undefeated regular season (8-0).

The 8-0 record marks only the fourth time in program history that Cate has finished unbeaten in the regular season.

Cate will learn its CIF playoff draw on Monday and begin the playoffs on Friday or Saturday.

"Anytime you finish a season undefeated, it's special," assistant coach Dave Soto said. "To close out the year the way we did, on the road against our rival, is more special. We hope to make more history later this season."

Anastasio ran for four scores and caught a pair of TD passes from quarterback Jack Deardorff, who had four scoring passes in the game.

The Rams scored three touchdowns in the first quarter.

Deardorff found Thomas Nettesheim for two touchdown passes (33 and 18 yards) and Anastasio on a 37 yard pitch and catch.

Anastasio ran for two scores in the second quarter, finding the end zone from 3 and 13 yards out.

The Deardorff brothers connected on a 20-yard touchdown, as Jack found William in the back of the end zone. After a late Thacher touchdown, the half ended with the Rams ahead 42-8.

Anastasio continued to punish the Thacher in the second half, scoring on runs of 10 and 40 yards in the third quarter.

The final two Cate scores came on a Khadim Pouye 4-yard run and another Jack Deardorff-to-Anastasio pass.

On defense, the Rams forced three turnovers on the day. Callum Casey had an interception and recovered a fumble. Anastasio also recovered a fumble.

Ethan Cassulo and Will Anderson made plays on the defensive side of the ball, while Mason Oetgen and Chris Tarafa both made key special teams plays that helped keep momentum on Cate's side.

"Our group came in focused," said Soto.