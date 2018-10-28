Sunday, October 28 , 2018, 10:29 pm | Fair 57º

 
 
 
 
Football

Cate’s Drew Anastasio Goes Touchdown Crazy; Rams Go 8-0 in Regular Season

Rams' running back scores six times in rout of Thacher

Drew Anastasio Click to view larger
Running back Drew Anastasio of Cate runs through Thacher defenders. Anastasio scored six touchdowns for the Rams. (Aimee Stanchina photo)
By Barry Punzal, Noozhawk Sports Editor | @NoozhawkSports | October 28, 2018 | 9:11 p.m.

Cate's offensive football juggernaut continued to dominate opposing defenses.

Drew Anastasio scored six touchdowns to power the top-ranked Rams to a 68-30 8-man football victory over Thacher and completed an undefeated regular season (8-0).

The 8-0 record marks only the fourth time in program history that Cate has finished unbeaten in the regular season.

Cate will learn its CIF playoff draw on Monday and begin the playoffs on Friday or Saturday.

"Anytime you finish a season undefeated, it's special," assistant coach Dave Soto said. "To close out the year the way we did, on the road against our rival, is more special. We hope to make more history later this season."

Anastasio ran for four scores and caught a pair of TD passes from quarterback Jack Deardorff, who had four scoring passes in the game.

William Deardorff of Cate hauls in a pass during the Rams’ 68-30 victory.
William Deardorff of Cate hauls in a pass during the Rams’ 68-30 victory. (Aimee Stanchina photo)

The Rams scored three touchdowns in the first quarter.

Deardorff  found Thomas Nettesheim for two touchdown passes (33 and 18 yards) and Anastasio on a 37 yard pitch and catch.

Anastasio ran for two scores in the second quarter, finding the end zone from 3 and 13 yards out.

The Deardorff brothers connected on a 20-yard touchdown, as Jack found William  in the back of the end zone. After a late Thacher touchdown, the half ended with the Rams ahead 42-8.

Anastasio continued to punish the Thacher in the second half, scoring on runs of 10 and 40 yards in the third quarter.

The final two Cate scores came on a Khadim Pouye 4-yard run and another Jack Deardorff-to-Anastasio pass.

On defense, the Rams forced three turnovers on the day. Callum Casey had an interception and recovered a fumble. Anastasio also recovered a fumble.

Ethan Cassulo and Will Anderson made plays on the defensive side of the ball, while Mason Oetgen and Chris Tarafa both made key special teams plays that helped keep momentum on Cate's side. 

"Our group came in focused," said Soto.

