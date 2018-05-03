Cate’s Ethan Ha Repeats As League Champion in Nearly Perfect Season

Tennis

Cate sophomore champion Ethan Ha won his second straight Tri-Valley League boys tennis singles title with a 6-3, 6-2 win over Villanova junior Charlie Quest.

Ha's victory capped off a nigh-unbeaten season for Ha, who won 35 of 36 sets during the season and led the Rams to a second-place finish in Tri-Valley League competition. The Rams finished 7-5 overall.

“I’m so proud of Ethan’s accomplishments leading the team at the top all season," said coach Jason Saltoun-Ebin.

"He’s been our rock in singles in matches but during practice he’s been on the doubles court helping our doubles teams take their games to the next level. As a coach I really couldn’t ask for more from a player.”

Also placing in the league tournament was doubles duo Charlie Morris/Devin Pai. Morris, a senior, and Pai, a sophomore, took third place in league.

— Noozhawk sports reporter Shomik Mukherjee can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) . Follow Noozhawk Sports on Twitter: @noozhawksports, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.