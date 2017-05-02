Cate’s Ha Brothers to Meet for TVL Singles Title

Cate's Kevin Ha will play his younger brother, Ethan, for the Tri-Valley League tennis singles championship. Both scored straight wins in semifinal matches Tuesday to set up the family final.
Kevin is going for his fourth league title. His brother is a freshman. The final is Thursday at 3:30 at Cate.
In doubles, No. 1 seed Charlie Morris and Brad Gordon of Cate advanced to the semifinals with a 4-6, 6-4 (7-4 tiebreaker) win over Thacher's Ryan Jackson and Finn Ehringer. The Cate duo play Nordhoff's Mikel Elizalde-Dakota Martin Thursday, with the winner facing Thacher's Joe Hardwick-Jeffry Ding in the final at 3:30 on Thursdasy