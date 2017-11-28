Saturday, April 14 , 2018, 8:25 am | Fair 54º

 
 
 
 
Cate’s Jackie, Carol Cai Reach CIF-SS Tennis Round of 16

Mikala Triplett's season ends in Round of 32; Yuka Perera gets a bye to next round

Jackie, left, and Carol Cai have advanced further in CIF-SS tennis competiton than any Cate team or individual in the last nine years.  (Courtesy photo)
By Barry Punzal, Noozhawk Sports Editor | @NoozhawkSports | November 28, 2017 | 7:38 p.m.

The Cate doubles team of Jackie and Carol Cai won their Round of 32 match at the CIF-SS Girls Individual Tennis Tournament at Whittier Narrows on Tuesday.

The sisters defeated Mae Phy and Sara Soderberg of Long Beach Poly, 6-1, 7-6, to advance to the Round of 16 on Wednesday at the Seal Beach Tennis Club.

In singles, Mikala Triplett of Dos Pueblos was defeated by Michelle Zell of Foothilll, 6-2, 6-1. Fell is ranked No. 59 in California.

“Both girls hit bullet balls from baseline to baseline,” said DP coach Liz Frech.

Triplett finishes her sophomore season with a record of 58-4.

Yuka Perera of San Marcos received a bye in the Round of 32 and will play a Round of 16 match in Seal Beach on Wednesday.

The Cai sisters roared out of the gate against Long Beach Poly.

“Carol hit a number of down-the-line winners off returns in the early games and Jackie served as though possessed,” Cate coach Trevor Thorpe said.

The Poly duo picked up its game in the second set and forced a tiebreaker. 

The Jackrabbits won five of the first six points before the Cai sisters regrouped “and put on a show of doubles dominance,” said Thorpe.

The Cate team won seven of the next eight points to capture the match in straight sets.

“This is the first time in nine seasons as a coach at Cate that any team or singles player has advanced this far in CIF Individuals play,” Thorpe said. “It’s a rarity, particularly coming from a school with such a strong academic focus, but a sweet opportunity.

“Jackie, a senior, seems determined not to let the season end and, as luck would have it, she’s got the perfect partner in her sister, Carol, to keep the dream alive.”

