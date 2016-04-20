Cate’s Joel Revo Fires Two-Hit Shutout Against Thacher

Baseball

Joel Revo threw a two-hitter as Cate blanked Thacher, 5-0, in a Frontier League baseball game on Wednesday.

Revo, a junior lefthander, struck out five in a complete-game performance in the hot Ojai sun. He also contributed with the bat, going 2 for 4.

Cate got in the board in the second inning when Duffy Montgomery singled in two runs. Dean Smith used his speed to bring in a run in the fourth and Jack Deardorff had a RBI single in the same inning.

"It's always nice to get a win over your rival," assistant coach Dave Soto said. "We didn't make the heat an excuse, so I'm proud of our toughness. We battled and scratched for runs which is what good ballclubs do."

The same two teams meet up again on Saturday at Cate.

