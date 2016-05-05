Cate’s Kevin Ha Claims 3rd Straight TVL title; Bishop Softball Wins Wild Game

Prep Roundup

Cate junior Kevin Ha made it three league tennis championships in a row after defeating Malibu's Henry Catanzaro in the Tri-Valley League singles final on Thursday at Carpinteria. Ha won 6-3, 6-2.

Cate's No. 1 doubles team of Christian Herman and sophomore Nicholas Hildebrandt earned the league doubles with a 6-4, 6-4 win over Thacher's Colin Troughton and Lukas Chao.

The Rams' No. 2 singles, senior Michal Nettesheim, and No. 2 doubles of Mason Mackall and Joseph Thomassen took third place.

The Rams ended league play sharing the league championship with Thacher and Malibu. As a result of a coin toss, Malibu took the first seed, Thacher the second and Cate the third for the CIF playoffs.

SOFTBALL

Bishop Diego 12, Grace Brethren 11

Bishop Diego's softball seniors finished their careers on a winning night, as the Cardinals outscored Grace Brethren 12-11 in a wild Frontier League game.

Kara Murray and Isabella Gregson each went 4 for 5. Murray had a double and a triple and Gregson slugged a pair of doubles

"This was a very exciting game and I am happy the way the girls battled the entire game," coach John Ceriale said. " It was great to see our seniors go out with a win like this. I also thought it was great that Isabella ended her high school career with a strikeout. She pitched every pitch for us this season."

BASEBALL

Malibu 9, Bishop Diego 3

The Cardinals hurt themselves with six errors that led to five unearned runs.

Two errors contributed to a four-run first inning for the Sharks.

Bishop got back in the game in the fourth with a three runs. Dylan Streett drove in Will Goodwin with a single and Ash Borgeson followed with a single to drive in Izzy Reyes. Streett scored the third run on a suicide squeeze by Ben Gunther.

The Cardinals had the bases loaded, but Malibu's pitcher induced an inning-ending double play.

Malibu pulled away with three runs in the fifth and two more in the sixth.

“We hit the ball hard again but unfortunately right at people," Bishop coach Ralph Molina said. "We had chances to score but the double-play ball has killed us all season. Their pitcher, Ross, was throwing 92 mph and we managed to hit the ball hard, but we killed ourselves on defense and baserunning.”

Goodwin had two hits on the day and pitched a complete game, striking out thirdd and giving up eight hits.

The Cardinals drop to 4-15 on the season and 1-9 in the TVL.

— Noozhawk sports editor Barry Punzal can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) .