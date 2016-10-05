Cate’s Kyril Van Schendel Finishes 2nd at Twilight Meet

Cate's Kyril Van Schendel was edged out of first place at the Lake Casitas Twilight Invitational cross country meet on Wednesday.
Van Schendel ran 9:33 over the 1.9-mile course. He led four Ram medalists. Junior Isabela Montes de Oca finished fifth in her race in 11:49, followed by sophomores Zoe Hale in ninth (12:07) and Bella Hillyer in 30th (13:02)
In team competition, the Cate girls finished fifth and the boys came in sixth.
— Noozhawk sports editor Barry Punzal can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk Sports on Twitter: @NoozhawkSports. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.