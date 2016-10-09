Cate’s Kyril Van Schendel Finishes 4th at Clovis Invitational

Cross Country

On the girls’s side, the Rams were 13th out of 24. Junior Isabela Montes de Oca medaled in 20th place with her best Woodward Park time of 20:25. Sophomores Zoe Hale (34th, 20:48) and Bella Hillyer (69th, 21:56) contributed to a strong top three. Freshman Lina Infante was 129th in 24:52, and sophomore Biba Duffy-Boscagli filled in for injured and missing teammates by finishing the race 141st in 25:45.

Junior Ian Macfarlane was 124th in 18:53, followed by sophomore Josh Shields in 139th in 19:24 and senior Francesco Duffy-Boscagli in 140th in 19:26. Two freshman, Sean Busse and Pierce Thompson, gained valuable experience by finishing in 169th and 170th in 20:28 and 20:32 respectively.

