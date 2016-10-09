Cate’s Kyril Van Schendel Finishes 4th at Clovis Invitational

Cate's Kyril Van Schendel finished fourth in Division 4 at the Clovis Invitational cross country meet on Saturday.
Van Schendel covered the 3-mile course at Fresno's Woodward Park in 16 minutes, 21 seconds.
Junior Ian Macfarlane was 124th in 18:53, followed by sophomore Josh Shields in 139th in 19:24 and senior Francesco Duffy-Boscagli in 140th in 19:26. Two freshman, Sean Busse and Pierce Thompson, gained valuable experience by finishing in 169th and 170th in 20:28 and 20:32 respectively.
The Cate boys finished 23d in a 30 team field.
On the girls’s side, the Rams were 13th out of 24. Junior Isabela Montes de Oca medaled in 20th place with her best Woodward Park time of 20:25. Sophomores Zoe Hale (34th, 20:48) and Bella Hillyer (69th, 21:56) contributed to a strong top three. Freshman Lina Infante was 129th in 24:52, and sophomore Biba Duffy-Boscagli filled in for injured and missing teammates by finishing the race 141st in 25:45.
— Noozhawk sports editor Barry Punzal can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk Sports on Twitter: @NoozhawkSports. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.