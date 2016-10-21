Cate’s Kyril Van Schendel is Top-10 Finisher at Mt. SAC

Cross Country

Cate's Kyril Van Schendel placed eighth in the Division 5 race at the Mt. San Antonio College Invitational cross country races on Friday in Walnut.

Van Schendel competed for the lead early in race before dropping back in the final mile. He finished the 2.9-mile course in 16:21. The boys team came in 13th.

Rounding out Cate's finishers were Ian MacFarlane (70th in 18:58), Francesco Duffy-Boscagli (75th, 19:14), Sean Busse (87th, 19:48), Josh Shields (90th, 20:05), Israel Sanchez (91st place, 20:15 and Pierce Thompson (94th, 20:29).

For the Cate girls, Isabela Montes de Oca and Zoe Hale won medals by finishing in 7th and 8th in their Division 5 heat. Their times, both 20:54, rank them in 9th place all time for Cate runners on the brutal Mt. SAC layout. Bella Hillyer finished 55th in 24:11.

