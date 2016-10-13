Cate’s Kyril Von Schendel Finishes 2nd in TCAA Meet

Cross Country

The Cate boys cross country team placed fifth and the girls eighth at the Tri-County Athletic Association meet at Elkins Ranch in Fillmore on Thursday.

The Rams actually tied Carpinteria for fourth place, but the Warriors nabbed the fourth spot based on a faster sixth-place runner.

Cate junior Kyril Van Schendel finished second in the race with a 3-mile time of 16:08. Sophomore Josh Shields was the next finisher in 31st in 18:37. The other Cate runners were Henry Walsh (34th, in 18:45), Ian MacFarlane (37th, 18:49) and Francesco Duffy-Boscagli (42nd, 19:11).

Junior Isabela Montes de Oca was Cate's top girls finisher in 12th place in 20:42. She was followed by Bella Hillyer (20th, 21:43), Lina Infante (55th, 25:05), Serena Soh (59th, 25:43) and Biba Duffy-Boscagli (61st, 25:47).

