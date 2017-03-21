Cate’s Marko Pliso, Gianni Madrigal of Provience Earn All-CIF Basketball Honors

Basketball

Six high school basketball players from Santa Barbara County have received All-CIF Southern Section honors.

Senior Gianni Madrigal of Providence and Cate junior Marko Pliso were the South Coast boys honored and Cabrillo junior LeAndrew Knight and St. Joseph senior Jojo Walker were named from the North County.

Righetti’s Zane Sheckhard and Erin Jenkins of Cabrillo are the area girls selected All-CIF. The juniors were both selected to the Division 2A team.

ALL-CIF BOYS

ALL-CIF GIRLS

Madrigal was picked to the Division 5A elite squad. He led Providence to the division quarterfinals, averaging 17 points a game. He set the school record for rebounds in a season with 204.

Pliso was named to the Division 6 team. He averaged 18 points a game and over 20 points in three playoff games. He scored 36 in a second-round win.

Knight earned honors in the 3A Division after leading the Cabrillo to a 25-4 season and a quarterfinal berth.

Walker led St. Joseph to the quarterfinals in the 2AA Division. He averaged 23 points and seven assists for the 24-6 Knights.

Zane Sheckhard took charge at Righetti and averaged 12.2 points and 5.9 rebounds. She helped the Warriors advance to the 2A semifinals.

Jenkins averaged 22 points and seven rebounds for Cabrillo, which reached the 2A quarterfinals.

