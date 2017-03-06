Cate’s Marko Pliso Named Frontier Co-MVP

Cate guard Marko Pliso was named co-MVP with Foothill Tech's Tyler Ragan-Sutter on the All-Frontier League boys basketball team.
The Coach of the Year honor also was shared between Andy Gil of Cate and Dean Prophet of Foothill Tech.
Pliso, a junior, averaged around 18 points a game, helping the Rams to a 7-3 record.
Cate forward Mason Mackall was named to the all-league first team,
All-Frontier League Boys Basketball Team
MVP:
Tyler Raegan-Sutter, G, Foothill Tech
Marko Pliso, G, Cate
Coach of the Year:
Dean Prophet - Foothill Tech
Andrew Gil - Cate School
FIRST TEAM
Foothill Tech - G - Colin Vallance
Fillmore - G - Arias Vega
Villanova - Guard - Alfred Peterson
Grace Brethren - Guard - Kent Carpenter
Thacher - F - Sam Richardson
Thacher - G - Pierre Weil
Foothill Tech - G - Jack Vielberg
Cate - F - Mason Mackall
Fillmore - G - Aric Diaz
Villanova - G Daichi Nakao
SECOND TEAM
Thacher - F - Lawrence Jackson
Foothill Tech - C - Daniel Holst
Cate - G - Pierce Lundt
Fillmore - G - Angel Velez
Villanova - G - Michael Rivas
Grace Brethren - C - Jack Jankowski
Foothill Tech - F - Cameron Strain
Cate - F - Patrick Armstrong
HONORABLE MENTION
Villanova
C, Charlie Yip
Foothill Tech
F, Dale Starr
G, Devin Brown
G, Nate Bova
Grace Brethren
G, Andrew Bishay
F, Noah Mattera
F, Joey Griggs
Cate
G, Chase McCaw
G, Andy McHarg
Fillmore
F, Greg Kraft
F, George Tarango