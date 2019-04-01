After seven years as a competitive gymnast and one year of cross country, Rivers Sheehan found her passion in track and field.
Sheehan, who specializes in sprints and jumps, was selected as Cate School's Scholar Athlete of the Year during Monday's Santa Barbara Athletic Round Table press luncheon at Harry's Plaza Cafe.
She was also a pole vaulter prior to her arrival at Cate but she had to shelve that dream because "they didn't have a pit and I enjoyed horizontal jumps more," said Sheehan.
She's a triple-threat in the jumps as she competes in the high jump, triple jump and long jump as well as running on the 4x100 relay team. She was the Russell Cup MVP in 2016, the Frontier League MVP in 2017 and holds league and school records in the triple jump. She's a multiple champion in the Santa Barbara County meet and has competed in the CIF-Southern Section Championships, the New Balance Nationals Outdoor and the Stanford Invitational.
Sheehan has a 4.5 GPA in advanced courses like French Literature, Statistics (Linear Algebra and Multivariable Calculus), Biology Electives and English (American Wilderness). She received the Cate Centennial Book Award, which goes to one or two students a year when warranted.
She will attend Harvard University in the fall and plans to major in Public or Global Health with minors in Math or Art.
Cate’s Rivers Sheehan Wins SBART Scholar Athlete of the Year
After seven years as a competitive gymnast and one year of cross country, Rivers Sheehan found her passion in track and field.
Support Noozhawk Today!
Our professional journalists work tirelessly to report on local news so you can be more informed and engaged in your community. This quality, local reporting is free for you to read and share, but it's not free to produce.
You count on us to deliver timely, relevant local news, 24/7. Can we count on you to invest in our newsroom and help secure its future?
We provide special member benefits to show how much we appreciate your support.
- Ask
- Vote
- Investigate
- Answer
Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?
Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.
Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.
We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.
The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.
Thanks for asking!
Reader Comments
Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.
- 1. Charlyn Fargo Ware: Ways to Limit Your Food Waste - April 1, 2019 | 3:10 p.m.
- 2. 916 El Rancho Rd, Montecito CA 93108 - April 1, 2019 | 2:40 p.m.
- 3. 7064 Marymount Way, Goleta CA 93117 - April 1, 2019 | 2:32 p.m.
- 4. Swimmer Who Died at Santa Barbara Beach Was Teacher at Charter School - April 1, 2019 | 2:08 p.m.
- 5. Ice In Paradise Connects the Mind and Body Through Their Ice Skating Camps This… - April 1, 2019 | 1:26 p.m.
Daily Noozhawk
Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.Sign Up Now >