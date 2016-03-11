Saturday, June 30 , 2018, 5:54 pm | A Few Clouds 70º

 
 
 
 

Catharine Manset Morreale Joins Habitat for Humanity of Southern Santa Barbara County

By Alexandra Hamill for Habitat for Humanity | March 11, 2016 | 10:20 a.m.

Catharine Manset Morreale (Courtesy photo)

Habitat for Humanity of Southern Santa Barbara County, a local nonprofit dedicated to building stable and affordable housing in partnership with local low-income families, has announced that Catharine Manset Morreale has joined the nonprofit as director of finance.

Morreale, an accomplished banker with more than 30 years of banking experience, will oversee the nonprofit’s finances as well as mortgages held by Habitat for Humanity SSBC.

Habitat homeowners build their own homes alongside volunteers and pay an affordable mortgage held and managed by Habitat for Humanity SSBC. Habitat Homeowners pay monthly mortgage payments designed to fit within 35 percent of their total family income.

Before joining Habitat for Humanity SSBC, Morreale worked as senior vice president of Pacific Western Bank. Previous to that she held positions at Community West Bank, California Coastal Rural Development Corporation and Bank of Montecito.

Morreale is a past board member of the Housing Trust Fund of Santa Barbara County, currently sits on the leadership council for the Santa Barbara Special Olympics and is a current board member of the Santa Barbara Athletic Round Table. 

“The board of directors and staff are delighted to welcome Catharine into the Habitat for Humanity family. She brings with her a wealth of knowledge that will help our affiliate support more families gain access to secure and affordable housing.” said Jon Peterson, Habitat for Humanity SSBC CEO. “Catharine has supported our work for a number of years and we are thankful to now have her as our director of finance.”

Alexandra Hamill is the director of development at Habitat for Humanity of Southern Santa Barbara County.

