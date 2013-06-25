Tuesday, April 24 , 2018, 11:14 am | Fog/Mist 54º

 
 
 
 

Business

Cathedral Oaks Athletic Club Hosting July’s B2B Breakfast

By Goleta Valley Chamber of Commerce | June 25, 2013 | 12:12 p.m.

Cathedral Oaks Athletic Club will host the Goleta Valley Chamber of Commerce’s July Business-2-Business Breakfast from 7:30 to 9:30 a.m. July 2 in Warren Hall at the Earl Warren Showgrounds, 3400 Calle Real in Santa Barbara.

B2B is held in a new room — formerly, Earl’s Place, Woody’s and Satellite wagering. Please take the same entrance into Earl Warren (Los Positas) but drive straight past the former parking lot and building. When you can’t go straight anymore, turn left and park near the building. There will be signs.

Cathedral Oaks Athletic Club is a full-service tennis, swim and fitness club in Goleta. Find out more about classes and amenities it has to offer.

Attendees will be provided an opportunity to introduce themselves and their business in a 20-second elevator pitch to the crowd.

A hot breakfast from Marmalade Cafe, coffee from Zizzo’s and water from Team Cashman of State Farm will be served promptly at 7:30 a.m.

The cost is $5 for Ambassadors, $20 for members and $25 for nonmembers.

Attendees must RSVP by noon this Friday to get on the hot sheet. Click here to register. For more information, call 805.967.2500 x5 or email .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address).

