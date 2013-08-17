Monday, June 11 , 2018, 1:14 am | Fair 57º

 
 
 
 

Attorney and Volunteer Catherine Swysen Inspires Others to Give Back, Locally or Far Away

Man, Woman of the Year program honors community members who lead by example in service to others

By Suzanne Farwell for the Santa Barbara Foundation | August 17, 2013 | 3:20 p.m.

[Noozhawk’s note: One in a series of articles highlighting Santa Barbara’s Man and Woman of the Year awards. The nomination period for 2013 honors is open through Aug. 30.]

When Catherine Swysen left family and friends in Belgium 27 years ago, she never imagined that she would become a partner in a Santa Barbara law firm. She had graduated with an MA from the Université Libre de Bruxelles and arrived in Santa Barbara speaking no English. She took odd jobs and finally landed a position at UC Santa Barbara’s Department of Black Studies.

Swysen traveled an unusual path to success and felt it was important to share her good fortune with others. She decided the best way was to get involved in social causes and she joined a project sponsored by the ACLU to represent some of the Marielitos (people who came from Cuba in the 1980 Mariel boatlift) being held at the Lompoc federal prison. They had served their time, but lacked any kind of immigration status and could therefore be held indefinitely.

One of many lay volunteers, Swysen represented them at immigration hearings and secured sponsorships, jobs and housing without which they could not leave the prison. The ACLU’s project facilitated many releases. The experience led Swysen to enroll at the Santa Barbara College of Law.

After three and half years of working during the day and attending law school at night, Swysen began practicing law in 1994. Although she now works up to 60 hours a week, she still devotes time to inspiring children in Santa Barbara and in Chad in Central Africa. She became involved with Santa Barbara Partners in Education, a nonprofit organization that connects businesses and individuals with schools to help students understand the ties between the classroom and the real world, while gaining exposure to a variety of career paths.

“Many kids have so much potential but do not realize it,” Swysen explained.

In 2007, Swysen joined a local group traveling to southern Chad (the fifth poorest country in the world) to improve lives by building schools and simple solar units, providing mosquito nets, and increasing awareness of the rights of women and children.

“We are so wealthy here in Santa Barbara,” Swysen said. “In Chad we can do a lot with just $100.”

Members of the group continue to visit annually on their own dime.

"We do not always appreciate what we have,” she said.

When she speaks to school classes, Swysen stresses the importance of giving back to the community — locally or far away. She expands students’ horizons by describing conditions in Chad and shows them how fortunate they are to attend school. She also shares her experience as an immigrant.

“It is OK to mess up,” she tells the students, smiling as she remembers the mistakes she made — from wearing the wrong clothes to using the wrong words. She still makes language mistakes but that, she tells the kids, does not stop her from being a good attorney.

                                                                  •        •        •

Volunteers enrich all our lives.

Do you know a volunteer who has made a significant impact on the Santa Barbara community? You can nominate that person to be the next Man or Woman of the Year! Click here to fill out a simple online nomination form. Sponsored by the Santa Barbara Foundation, Noozhawk and KDB, nominations are open until Aug. 30.

— Suzanne Farwell represents the Santa Barbara Foundation.

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 