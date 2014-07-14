Tuesday, June 12 , 2018, 3:40 pm | Fair 70º

 
 
 
 

Catherine Wilbur Joins Ambrecht & Associates Law Firm as Associate

By Jennifer Goddard Combs for Ambrecht & Associates | July 14, 2014 | 12:28 p.m.

Catherine Wilbur
Catherine Wilbur

Catherine Karayan Wilbur joined the Montecito law firm Ambrecht & Associates this month as an associate.

Wilbur specializes in complex tax and estate planning issues, estate and gift tax controversy matters, and estate and trust administration matters. Before joining Ambrecht & Associates, she clerked for the Honorable Kathleen Kerrigan at the U.S. Tax Court in Washington, D.C.

A native of Southern California, Wilbur earned her bachelor of arts degree in classics at Washington University in St. Louis graduating with honors. She then went on to earn her juris doctor from the University of Southern California, Gould School of Law, where she was content editor of the Southern California Interdisciplinary Law Journal and had a fellowship at the USC Center for Law, History and Culture. While there, she also founded the USC Art Law Society.

Immediately following law school, Wilbur completed her L.L.M. (Master of Laws) in Taxation from New York University School of Law.

Wilbur is admitted to the California State Bar.

Ambrecht & Associates is an estate planning and tax specialty law firm, protecting family wealth and minimizing family conflict by combining estate, business and property tax planning with asset transition and succession strategies for family businesses for both domestic and international clients.

Contact Wilbur by calling 805.965.1329 or emailing [email protected].

— Jennifer Goddard Combs is a publicist representing Ambrecht & Associates.

