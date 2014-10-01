Friday, April 6 , 2018, 10:32 pm | Fair 62º

 
 
 
 

Catherine Wilbur Joins Santa Barbara Chamber Orchestra Board

By Jennifer Goddard Combs for the Santa Barbara Chamber Orchestra | October 1, 2014 | 11:21 a.m.

Catherine Wilbur, an attorney at the Ambrecht & Associates law firm in Montecito, recently joined the Board of Directors of the Santa Barbara Chamber Orchestra.

Wilbur
Catherine Wilbur

As a planned giving specialist, Wilbur will act as board secretary and spearhead the new Legacy League Endowment Committee, according to Kevin Marvin, the Chamber Orchestra’s executive director.

“We are excited and honored to welcome Catherine to our board,” Marvin said. “Her energy and talent in estate planning will certainly benefit our organization.”

Expanding the Board of Directors is part of a larger effort to strengthen and revitalize the chamber orchestra, which has performed well-known classical repertoire and hosted world-class soloists since 1978.

“As a lover of classical music, I am delighted to be able to give back to the community through the arts by my involvement with the chamber orchestra,” Wilbur said. “I hope this will be a long and beneficial relationship.”

Wilbur specializes in complex tax and estate planning issues, international estate planning issues, estate and gift tax controversy matters and estate and trust administration matters. Before joining Ambrecht & Associates, she clerked for the Honorable Kathleen Kerrigan at the U.S. Tax Court in Washington, D.C.

A native of Southern California, Wilbur earned her bachelor of arts degree in classics at Washington University in St. Louis. She then went on to earn her juris doctor from the University of Southern California, Gould School of Law and her LL.M. (Masters in Law) in Taxation from New York University School of Law. Wilbur is admitted to the California State Bar.

— Jennifer Goddard Combs for the Santa Barbara Chamber Orchestra.

