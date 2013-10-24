Catholic Charities Launches Dollar-for-Dollar Silent Angel Match Campaign

You are invited to join in Catholic Charities' efforts through the Silent Angel Match Campaign whereby anonymous benefactors have committed to match, dollar-for-dollar, each dollar raised until Dec. 31.

Your donation now doubles the amount of help we can provide to families and individuals most in need of our programs.

The year 2013 will continue to provide ongoing challenges for the unprecedented number of local families throughout Santa Barbara County who have been hard hit by the harsh economic downturn, which is resulting in food insecurity, loss of jobs and sometimes loss of home.

Catholic Charities served more than 38,200 unduplicated clients last year and provided more than 17,300 families with services. The principal activity was, and continues, through the doors of our food pantries, where qualifying low-income families and individuals can find a selection of supplemental and nutritious food at no cost.

Additionally, case-managed clients can receive rental and utility financial assistance, and referral to other agencies for appropriate services.

However, there is now so many more of those most in need who one year ago would never have required our collective help. And this is where your support can make a difference, especially as we seek to match this generous $1 for $1 matching challenge donation.

Together, we can complete the funding of our current priorities and sustain the work being done in the community. Please join us in this once only annual ask effort!

Click here, or for more information call 805.965.7045 x109.

Thank you for considering this opportunity and for your critical support.