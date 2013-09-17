Catholic Church of the Beatitudes Marks Its Five-Year Anniversary

A local congregation, Catholic Church of the Beatitudes, served by Roman Catholic Womenpriests celebrated the fifth anniversary of their founding.

You can find them serving the Santa Barbara community through Safe Parking Women, helping with Laundry Love, the Poetic Justice Program of the Los Prietos Boys’ Academy and Catholic Workers in Guadalupe.

They have prepared a religious education program for when children are part of the community. They are on the board of Clergy and Laity United for Economic Justice (CLUE) and recently began a monthly Taize Prayer for Peace service on the second Sunday of the month at 8 p.m. at First Congregational Church and a DivorceCare Support Group at 7 p.m. Thursdays, also at First Congregational.

Mass is celebrated at 5:30 p.m. Saturdays at First Congregational Church. All are welcome!

The Beatitudes community is a supporter of A Year Without War founded by Joe White. This Saturday, International Peace Day, the church has invited White to speak at its Mass. Through its monthly Taize Prayer for Peace service they support AYWW.

The next step toward A Year Without War by 2020 is to have the United Nations recognize the Day the World Outlawed War and celebrate this every year. After the atrocities of World War I, our grandfathers chose to create what they called the Pact of Paris on Aug. 27, 1928 (aka the Kellogg-Briand Pact). This pact outlawed war globally. White is asking the U.N. to make Aug. 27 a Pact of Paris Day.

All are welcome to come to Mass and hear White speak. Click here for more information.

— Jeannette Love represents the Catholic Church of the Beatitudes.