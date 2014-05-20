Catholic Church of the Beatitudes: Three Poems — Food for Thought

Remember

I wish I could remember seeing the world for the first time

Imagine being star struck

Eyes and ears embracing wonder

Lost in Cosmic surprise

In time I forgot to notice, to pause, to celebrate

It was the carping voice in my head that was so distracting

Repeating and repeating

Echoing from every corner of the culture

Be strong

Be capable

Be safe

Be secure

What an avalanche of perfidy

It wasn’t all about fear after all

There is something else going on out there

How I wish I’d listened

To that whispering inner voice

Repeating and repeating

Be vulnerable

Have a melt down

Take a risk

Surprise yourself!

Observe!

See how they circle

Cawing and screaming with no regard for

Fact or fiction

Truth or fable

Reality or illusion.

Hearsay is their Truth.

Cowardly, black bully crows,

With malevolent skill,

Drop worms of malice from their beaks,

Creating chaos among songbirds of hope.

Having scared the hell out of harmony

They take flight on broad wings of righteous satisfaction

Regrouping in Pharisaical pews to judge the vulnerable.

But Ah!

As the crows scold and scream their vengeance

The larks laugh their love songs

Repossessing the Tree of Life.

Best Seller

Some poets may wax eloquently about life as a vessel

Relentlessly thrashed by waves

On storm tossed seas

Instead

I sail life’s turbulent waters

Searching for grace

Grace in a soft summer breeze

Or shivering winter wind

When I sense her presence

My sails unfurl

Billowing open arms

Awaiting her embrace

May she storm ahead with the power of hurricanes

Even tsunamis

Uprooting my complacency and langour

Empowering transformation

And so day after day

I renew my search for the grace of wisdom

Google replies knowledgably to just about

Any question I ask

The bookstore has volumes

Of enlightenment for Dummies

One can learn

Creative Writing, Self Publishing

Mythology, Psychology, Philosophy

In less than a thousand pages

Yet I search in vain for that which

I truly seek

A grace illuminated all time fantastic record breaking

Best Seller

How to Navigate Life

— Genie Hoyne