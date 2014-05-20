Saturday, June 16 , 2018, 10:27 pm | Overcast 60º

 
 
 
 

Catholic Church of the Beatitudes: Three Poems — Food for Thought

By Genie Hoyne for Catholic Church of the Beatitudes | May 20, 2014 | 3:20 p.m.

Remember

I wish I could remember seeing the world for the first time
Imagine being star struck
Eyes and ears embracing wonder
Lost in Cosmic surprise
In time I forgot to notice, to pause, to celebrate
It was the carping voice in my head that was so distracting
Repeating and repeating
Echoing from every corner of the culture
Be strong
Be capable
Be safe
Be secure
What an avalanche of perfidy
It wasn’t all about fear after all
There is something else going on out there
How I wish I’d listened
To that whispering inner voice
Repeating and repeating
Be vulnerable
Have a melt down
Take a risk
Surprise yourself!

Observe!

See how they circle
Cawing and screaming with no regard for
Fact or fiction
Truth or fable
Reality or illusion.
Hearsay is their Truth.

Cowardly, black bully crows,
With malevolent skill,
Drop worms of malice from their beaks,
Creating chaos among songbirds of hope.

Having scared the hell out of harmony
They take flight on broad wings of righteous satisfaction
Regrouping in Pharisaical pews to judge the vulnerable.

But Ah!
As the crows scold and scream their vengeance
The larks laugh their love songs
Repossessing the Tree of Life.

Best Seller

Some poets may wax eloquently about life as a vessel
Relentlessly thrashed by waves
On storm tossed seas

Instead
I sail life’s turbulent waters
Searching for grace
Grace in a soft summer breeze
Or shivering winter wind
When I sense her presence
My sails unfurl
Billowing open arms
Awaiting her embrace
May she storm ahead with the power of hurricanes
Even tsunamis
Uprooting my complacency and langour
Empowering transformation

And so day after day
I renew my search for the grace of wisdom
Google replies knowledgably to just about
Any question I ask
The bookstore has volumes
Of enlightenment for Dummies
One can learn
Creative Writing, Self Publishing
Mythology, Psychology, Philosophy
In less than a thousand pages

Yet I search in vain for that which
I truly seek
A grace illuminated all time fantastic record breaking
Best Seller
How to Navigate Life

Genie Hoyne is a member and poet at the Catholic Church of the Beatitudes, which celebrates Mass at 5:30 p.m. Saturdays at First Congregational Church of Santa Barbara, 2101 State St. Click here for more information, or call 805.252.4105. Click here for previous columns. The opinions expressed are those of the author.

