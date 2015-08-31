Catholic Church of the Beatitudes: Poems for the Journey

Psychic Suitcase
All the wrong suitcases
Beckon to be retrieved
As the carousel of
Human encounters
Speeds by
What’s in those bags anyway
Does a suitcase that resembles mine
Hold what belongs to me
Or is it a psychic trick
Tempting me to
Collect others’ baggage
As if it were mine to carry
Your Story
Listening attentively
I heard your story
How you sobbed uncontrollably
At times were radiant with joy
Laughed without restraint
Performed heroic feats
Lavished patience and kindness
Loved without boundaries
Were filled with unspeakable terror
Miserably failed a friend
Made a fool of yourself
Held resentment tightly
Observed injustice passively
Betrayed
And were betrayed
Read your story
Last chapter first
Conclude at the beginning
Observe the quiet spaces
Mystery lives between the words
You are so much more than
Your story
