Catholic Church of the Beatitudes: Poems for the Journey

By Genie Hoyne for Catholic Church of Beatitudes | August 31, 2015 | 3:00 p.m.

Psychic Suitcase

All the wrong suitcases

Beckon to be retrieved

As the carousel of

Human encounters

Speeds by

What’s in those bags anyway

Does a suitcase that resembles mine

Hold what belongs to me

Or is it a psychic trick

Tempting me to

Collect others’ baggage

As if it were mine to carry

Your Story

Listening attentively

I heard your story

How you sobbed uncontrollably

At times were radiant with joy

Laughed without restraint

Performed heroic feats

Lavished patience and kindness

Loved without boundaries

 

Were filled with unspeakable terror

Miserably failed a friend

Made a fool of yourself

Held resentment tightly

Observed injustice passively

Betrayed

And were betrayed

 

Read your story

Last chapter first

Conclude at the beginning

Observe the quiet spaces

Mystery lives between the words

You are so much more than

Your story

— Genie Hoyne is a poet and member of the Catholic Church of the Beatitudes, which celebrates Mass at 5:30 p.m. Saturdays at First Congregational Church of Santa Barbara, 2101 State St. Click here for more information, or call 805.252.4105. Click here for previous columns.

