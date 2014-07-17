Catholic Church of the Beatitudes: Taizé, a Prayer for Peace

Ubi caritas et amor, ubi caritas Deus ibi est — Where there is Charity and Love, there is God.

A simple chant repeated in unison, instrumental music softly in the background leading to moments of meditative silence, calms the heart, quiets the mind and soothes the spirit.

Then comes the feeling of inner peace, oneness with the universe, the presence of God in all things.

Taizé is an ecumenical program of chant, silence and meditative prayer. Though avowedly Christian, Taizé is non-denominational, open to people of all faiths and questioners of faith. It provides a setting for the mind to welcome the dreams of the Oneness of Humankind.

The aim of Taizé is to achieve inner peace. Pope John XXIII wrote, “There can be no peace between men unless there is peace within each of them.”

"May I be an instrument of peace," a chant taken from the prayer of Francis of Assisi, begins and ends Taizé for the Church of the Beatitudes.

All are invited to enjoy Taizé sponsored by the Church of the Beatitudes at 7 p.m. on the second Sunday of each month in the Fellowship Hall of First Congregational Church, 2101 State St. in Santa Barbara.

Let us make peace contagious.

