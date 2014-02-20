Catholic Church of the Beatitudes: ‘The Play’s the Thing,’ a Poem

The Play’s the Thing
God is the Director of this Divine Comedy.
Life’s vagaries the Producer
Society, the changing scene
Collectively we are the cast
There is no script
Yet we pretend to know our roles.
Stumbling in confusion and misunderstanding
We act like fools.
The subconscious audience of critics
Derides us with hissed cat-calls and boos.
Disabled, disfigured, humiliated
Yet hopeful
We continue the performance.
The lighting reassures us of what we always knew.
The finale proves it’s true
The Director and we are one.
The play’s the thing!
