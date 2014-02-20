Catholic Church of the Beatitudes: ‘The Play’s the Thing,’ a Poem

— Genie Hoyne is a member of the Catholic Church of the Beatitudes , which celebrates Mass at 5:30 p.m. Saturdays at First Congregational Church of Santa Barbara, 2101 State St. Click here for more information, or call 805.252.4105. Click here for previous columns . The opinions expressed are Hoyne's own.

God is the Director of this Divine Comedy. Life’s vagaries the Producer Society, the changing scene Collectively we are the cast There is no script Yet we pretend to know our roles. Stumbling in confusion and misunderstanding We act like fools. The subconscious audience of critics Derides us with hissed cat-calls and boos. Disabled, disfigured, humiliated Yet hopeful We continue the performance. The lighting reassures us of what we always knew. The finale proves it’s true The Director and we are one. The play’s the thing!

