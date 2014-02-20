Thursday, April 5 , 2018, 12:35 pm | A Few Clouds 60º

 
 
 
 

Catholic Church of the Beatitudes: ‘The Play’s the Thing,’ a Poem

By Genie Hoyne for Catholic Church of the Beatitudes | February 20, 2014 | 10:33 a.m.

The Play’s the Thing

God is the Director of this Divine Comedy.
Life’s vagaries the Producer
Society, the changing scene
Collectively we are the cast
There is no script
Yet we pretend to know our roles.
Stumbling in confusion and misunderstanding
We act like fools.
The subconscious audience of critics
Derides us with hissed cat-calls and boos.
Disabled, disfigured, humiliated
Yet hopeful
We continue the performance.
The lighting reassures us of what we always knew.
The finale proves it’s true
The Director and we are one.
The play’s the thing!

Genie Hoyne is a member of the Catholic Church of the Beatitudes, which celebrates Mass at 5:30 p.m. Saturdays at First Congregational Church of Santa Barbara, 2101 State St. Click here for more information, or call 805.252.4105. Click here for previous columns. The opinions expressed are Hoyne's own.

