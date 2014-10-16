Catholic Church of the Beatitudes: Two Poems to Ponder

All Purpose Saints

Almost everybody knows

Saint Anthony finds lost items

Important things like car or house keys

Even misplaced jewelry

Saint Joseph sells homes that

Have been on the market

For months

You probably would too

If your likeness was buried

Head first

In the back yard

Teresa of Avila helps folks

Converse familiarly with God

Bold as brass she rebuked her Creator

“If this is the way you treat your friends

No wonder you have so few”

Have you heard of Saint Expeditious

You’ll find his icons placed upside down

Like an hourglass

In hopes he’ll speed up the completion

Of onerous tasks

If only tradition had graced us with

Saint Procrastination

She would be canonized for the virtues of

Being captivated by a baby’s first steps

Watching ocean waves wash the shore

Or gazing at a flaming sunset

Maybe lying on the grass

Holding hands with her lover

As the full moon rose

Body and Soul

For better or worse

I’ve lived long enough

To know

My life has been molded

By distant events

I am a Catholic

My worldview painted

By this glorious and appalling

All too human Church

Bible thumping preachers

Are not for me

No TV Evangelism

Espousing health and prosperity

As the reward for positive thinking

I am a sinner

Familiar with damnation and redemption

It is the sensuality of rituals

That entrances me

The fragrant spiraling incense

The cleansing rain of sprinkled holy water

Sacred oil on the foreheads of newborns

And the dying

The cadence of litanies

Shared wine and bread

Gregorian chant

Candlelight

The kiss of peace

The tangible



Soul embodied people

Bound together by

The faith of Michelangelo, Dante

Mozart and Gaudi

Dorothy Day

Thomas Merton, Flannery O’Connor

Maybe God and imagination

Are alike

Is it a sensual response to beauty

That births our creativity

Allowing Divinity to caress us

Or is it the humor of the modern day saints

That lightens our profound loneliness

And in awe

Reminds us that we

Each and everyone

Are manifestations

Of Divine Creativity

Body and Soul

