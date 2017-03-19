Cathy Cash New President of Montecito Rotary Club

Cathy Cash is the new president of the Rotary Club of Montecito; her term begins July 1.

Cash, who heads the Santa Barbara office of Calabasas-based Morton Capital Management, will guide the nonprofit service club in fulfilling its mission of providing service to others, promoting integrity, and advancing world understanding, goodwill and peace.

In addition to Rotary activities, she serves on the board of the Santa Barbara Estate Planning Council and the Fire Ball committee. She has volunteered for Girls Inc., United Way, Laguna Blanca School, National Charity League, and St. Andrew’s Presbyterian Church.

A licensed Certified Financial Planner® and Wealth Advisor, Cash graduated from the University of Tennessee with a bachelor's degree in communications and earned her MBA in Finance from Rockhurst College in Kansas City, Mo.

Rotary Club of Montecito meets at noon on Tuesdays at Pierre Lafond Wine Bistro, 516 San Ysidro Road, Montecito. For more information, contact Cash at 570-8765 or [email protected]

— Jennifer Goddard Combs for Rotary Club of Montecito.