Cathy Jordan to Lead Local Daughters of Union Veterans of Civil War

The Daughters of Union Veterans of the Civil War, Laura Belle Stoddard Tent 22, installed Cathy Jordan as its new president in January.

Jordan was born and raised in Santa Barbara. She graduated from UCSB and had a career in computer science.

Jordan joined the Santa Barbara Genealogical Society in 2009 and the Daughters of Union Veterans in 2012.

The Daughters of the Union Veterans of the Civil War was organized in Ohio in 1885.

Laura Belle Stoddard Tent 22 was chartered in Santa Barbara on March 4, 1921.

— Glenn Avolio for Santa Barbara County Genealogical Society.