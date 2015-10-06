Monday, April 30 , 2018, 6:43 am | Fair 53º

 
 
 
 

Cathy Murillo, Jason Dominguez, Randy Rowse Lead Fundraising In Santa Barbara Council District Races

By Joshua Molina, Noozhawk Staff Writer | @JECMolina | October 6, 2015 | 4:02 p.m.

Cathy Murillo leads all candidates in the fundraising for the Nov. 3 Santa Barbara City Council election.

Fundraising totals are historic indicators of how a candidate will perform in a council race. Typically, but not always, candidates who raise large sums of money place high on Election Day.

Ballots for the City Council district elections were mailed to voters this week.  

Murillo, a councilwoman running for a second term, has raised $51,000 and has $19,000 cash in hand for spending in the final month before the campaign. 

She has strong support from labor groups with her largest donation of $7,500 from Service Employees International Union Local 620, Central Coast Voters for Better Government.

Earlier in the year she received $2,000 from the Heat & Frost Insulators & Allied Workers Local #5, based in Azusa.

Her primary opponent in the District 3 council race for the Westside neighborhood is Sharon Byrne, who has raised $26,000. She has about $10,000 available to spend and Byrne is backed by many local businesses and business groups.

Byrne received $5,000 from the owners of the Padaro Beach Grill in Carpinteria and $1,000 from Thomas and John Webby, the owners of Webby Candy Co. on lower State Street.

Byrne also received $250 from former Santa Barbara County Supervisor and State Assemblyman Brooks Firestone.

The third candidate in the District 3 race is Cristina Cardoso, who has raised about $4,000 and has $1,751 in the bank. Her largest donation was from Steve Golis, for $500. She redacted his occupation and address from the public record.

In the District 1 Eastside council race where there is no incumbent, Jason Dominguez leads all five candidates in fundraising. Dominguez has raised $24,430 and appears best poised to make a big spending run in the final month before the election. He has $15,000 in the bank ready to spend on his campaign.

He received $2,500 from the California Real Estate Political Action Committee in Los Angeles, $5,000 from Pat Dominguez of San Francisco, $1,000 from Islay Investments and several smaller donations.

Andria Martinez Cohen is second in the fundraising race. Cohen’s campaign is bankrolled by labor and prominent Democrats.

Cohen has raised $23,734 in bid to be the second Latina (Murillo is the first) on the City Council. She has $13,000 cash on hand to spend in the month before the election.

She received $7,500 from the Service Employees International Union Local 620 and $1,000 from the Democratic Women of Santa Barbara County.

She also received $2,000 from Benjamin and Peggy Martin of Long Beach.

Inda has raised $20,000 in her bid for a City Council seat. Inda, who has about $4,900 in the bank to spend, received a $2,000 donation from Cappello & Noël Trial Lawyers, $1,000 from Rafael Franco of Santa Barbara and $2,000 from Russell Trenholme of Santa Barbara.

Inda was one of the plaintiffs who filed the Voting Rights Act lawsuit that forced the city to move to district elections earlier this year, represented in court by Cappello & Noël. 

Neither Cruzito Herrera Cruz or Michael Merenda are raising money or formally campaigning for the seat. 

For the District 2 contest, incumbent Randy Rowse leads all candidates. Only he and Luis Esparza are raising money.

Rowse has raised $22,000 and has $18,000 in the bank to spend. Rowse has received $1,000 from David Hardy, $500 from Mark Mattingly and several $100 donations, including from former City Councilman Dr. Dan Secord and current Councilman Frank Hotchkiss.

Esparza has raised $2,100 and has about $1,700 in the bank to spend. Esparza’s largest donation came from Glen Anthony of Santa Barbara, for $500.

Robert Burke and Missy McSweeney-Zeitsoff have not raised any campaign funds. 

For more information about the candidates and election, visit the city website here

