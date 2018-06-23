Saturday, June 23 , 2018, 10:36 am | Overcast with Haze 65º

 
 
 
 

Local News

Cathy Murillo Sworn in as Santa Barbara’s 50th Mayor; Schneider Steps Down

Eric Friedman, Kristen Sneddon and Gregg Hart take office; Frank Hotchkiss, Bendy White exit

Sworn in Tuesday to seats on the Santa Barbara City Council are, from left, council members Gregg Hart, Eric Friedman, and Kristen Sneddon, and Mayor Cathy Murillo. Click to view larger
Sworn in Tuesday to seats on the Santa Barbara City Council are, from left, council members Gregg Hart, Eric Friedman, and Kristen Sneddon, and Mayor Cathy Murillo. (Joshua Molina / Noozhawk photo)
By Joshua Molina, Noozhawk Staff Writer | @JECMolina | January 9, 2018 | 10:15 p.m.

On a day that was darkened by the tragic mudslides and flooding in Montecito, three council members and a new mayor were sworn into office Tuesday in Santa Barbara.

Kristen Sneddon, the top vote-getter in District 4, acknowledge the mood of the moment in her opening comments.

“I know we are in the midst of a devastating natural disaster right now, and my heart is really with the families in need right now, and with gratitude to the first responders and our exemplary city staff and emergency workers,” Sneddon said.

“It’s been quite a whirlwind since the election. We have had fires and now flood, and I got to learn very quickly first-hand how amazing our city is.”

Sneddon, who attended Santa Barbara High School and raised three children with her husband, thanked her family, including her late father-in-law, former Santa Barbara County district attorney Tom Sneddon, who she said was very much with her “in spirit.”

Sneddon also thanked former Mayor Helene Schneider and Sheila Lodge for their support during her City Council run.

“I treasure the city,” said Sneddon, an environmental science instructor at Santa Barbara City College. “I take this responsibility very seriously. I am here to serve you with an open door and an open heart.”

Also Tuesday, Schneider stepped down because of term limits, and Cathy Murillo, elected this past November, took her place.

Schneider served 14 years on the City Council, including the past eight as mayor.

She was first elected in 2003, as a feminist progressive, alongside Das Williams and Brian Barnwell. Over time she moved to the middle and gain new supporters in the political middle and on the right, who respected her for intellectual acumen and the ability to listen to perspectives other than her own.

Helene Schneider attended her last meeting as Santa Barbara mayor on Tuesday. Click to view larger
Helene Schneider attended her last meeting as Santa Barbara mayor on Tuesday. (Joshua Molina / Noozhawk photo)

Schneider thanked her mother, Diane Sadowy, who has watched every one of her daughter’s public meetings over the past 14 years.

“Being mayor of Santa Barbara is an opportunity of a lifetime,” Schneider said. “The opportunity to serve in such a spectacular place is something I will treasure forever. Thank you so much for the opportunity to serve you as your mayor.”

Murillo also praised Schneider.

“You’re a powerful role model for girls and teens, and young women and middle-aged women and older women, and we sure need that sense of empowerment right now,” Murillo said.

Murillo thanked the community, city staff, first responders and her family. She spoke with the same sense of hope and optimism that she carried during her mayoral campaign, saying she stands ready to lead Santa Barbara to an “ever-brighter” future.

“I hope we can welcome 2018 with renewed spirits and a sense of optimism,” Murillo said. “I am honored to serve as your mayor.

From left, Frank Hotchkiss and Bendy White attended their last meetings as Santa Barbara councilman on Tuesday. At right is Councilman Jason Dominguez. Click to view larger
From left, Frank Hotchkiss and Bendy White attended their last meetings as Santa Barbara councilman on Tuesday. At right is Councilman Jason Dominguez. (Joshua Molina / Noozhawk photo)

“It is humbling to serve as the first Latina mayor of Santa Barbara,” said Murillo, who delivered part of her speech in Spanish.“

Harwood “Bendy” White, who has served more than 30 years in the city, as a councilman, planning commissioner, water commissioner and on other city boards, became emotional during his farewell speech.

“I have been doing this for half of my lifetime,” said White, pausing to pull out Kleenex from his suit pocket.

White thanked a long list of former city employees and public servants, including Don Olson, Brian Barnwell, Bill Mahan, Steve Mack, John Jostes, Grant House, Jim Armstrong and dozens of others.

White then broke into tears: “I want to thank my wife, Kathy, and I want you to stand up, Kathy.”

Eric Friedman and Gregg Hart were also sworn into office. It’s Hart’s fourth term on the council, although they were not consecutive.

Friedman said “I am proud to be here to serve you all.”

Hart noted that he has lived in Santa Barbara his entire life, and that he was inspired to go into public service by his father, the city’s former library director.

“I am extremely proud of Santa Barbara,” Hart said. “I am so fortunate to have had the opportunity to represent our community and the residents of the 6th District. I look forward to working with all of you to help the citizens of Santa Barbara for the next period of time.”

Councilman Frank Hotchkiss also said goodbye after eight years of service.

“For all the times that you, whoever you are, you came to listen to us, listen to me, I am sure it wasn’t always easy, but I thank you very much for doing it, and I thank you for listening now,” Hotchkiss said.

Noozhawk staff writer Joshua Molina can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 