Cathy Neushul Receives Distinguished Coach Award from USA Water Polo

Youth Sports

Cathy Neushul, Technical Director and Head Coach of 805 Santa Barbara Water Polo’s boys and girls 14, 16, and 18U teams, received the 2015 Doc Hunkler Distinguished Coaching Award from USA Water Polo.

The Hunkler Award recognizes a woman’s coach whose performance exemplifies leadership, excellence, and sportsmanship at the scholastic competitive levels. Neushul also received the award in 2012.

Neushul led Santa Barbara Water Polo’s 14U, 16U, and 18U girl’s teams to championship games at the 2015 National Junior Olympics, coming away with a gold medal and two wilvers. In the Fall, she coached Santa Barbara’s 14’s to the 2015 TYR Cup Championship in Lewisville, Texas—the second in club history.

In 2014, 805 Santa Barbara Water Polo received USA Water Polo’s Chairman’s Cup both as the top girls program in the nation and the top overall club.

Next week, two of Neushul’s players—Sami Hill and Kiley Neushul — are on the Team USA squad competing at the Olympic Trials in the Netherlands.