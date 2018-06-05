Cat’s Out of Bag: Adopt Adult Feline for $20

June is nationally recognized as Adopt-A-Shelter Cat Month and Santa Barbara County Animal Services is letting the “cat out of the bag” by offering $20 cat adoptions on all felines ages 5 months and older.

As kittens are inundating shelters around the nation, Adopt-A-Shelter Cat Month brings the focus on adult cats still waiting for new homes.

June 1-16 all adult cat adoptions, which include vaccinations, spay or neuter, a health check, a microchip, and a complimentary bag of Science Diet food, are discounted to $20. That is a $55 savings.

There are benefits to adopting an adult cat from the shelter: Adult cats have established personalities and shelter staff can assist adopters in finding the best match.

Adult cats have finished going through the kitten stages of chewing objects or getting into things. Most adult cats are content to enjoy their owner’s company and lounge in their favorite spot.

New cat owners make a difference as adult cats often get overlooked during kitten season and can suffer stress-related illnesses while living long periods in a shelter.

At Santa Barbara County Animal Services’ shelters, knowledgeable staff and volunteers are on had to help adopters select the “purrfect match.” Adoption hours are 10a.m.-4:30p.m. Monday-Friday and 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturday at the following locations:

» Santa Maria Animal Center, 548 W. Foster Road, Santa Maria.

» La PAWS Adoption Center, 1501 W. Central Ave., Lompoc.

» ASAP Cats, 5473 Overpass Road,Santa Barbara.

Visit SBCAnimalServices.org to view all of the animals in need of homes.

— Stacy Silva for County Animal Services.