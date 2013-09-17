Thursday, June 7 , 2018, 7:11 am | Fair 52º

 
 
 
 

Local News

Shelter Cats Facing Evacuation as Facility Undergoes Termite Extermination

The Animal Shelter Assistance Program finds temporary homes for more than 100 felines during the Goleta facility's weeklong closure

By Gina Potthoff, Noozhawk Staff Writer | @ginapotthoff | September 17, 2013 | 10:24 p.m.

History will be made next week as more than 100 cats and kittens will be evacuated from the Animal Shelter Assistance Program facility in Goleta while the nonprofit’s space is tented for termites.

The furry felines will all be temporarily housed with experienced foster families during the unprecedented weeklong closure, which begins Sunday morning when 75 volunteers are scheduled to help families pick up their short-term house guests.

Cats are the only animals that will be affected during the pest extermination of the stand-alone ASAP building, which is adjacent to the rest of the Santa Barbara County Animal Shelter on Overpass Road, according to Angela Walters Rockwell, ASAP executive director.

Walters Rockwell said the no-kill shelter — which on average handles 1,200 cats per year — was originally unsure how to best handle the six-day closure that’s being viewed as practice for an actual emergency evacuation.

Initial discussions centered on moving all cat-adoption operations into a temporary shelter location, but the decision swayed after so many experienced volunteers offered to help.

Within 24 hours of sending the first email out last month, all 100 cats had been promised temporary homes, Walters Rockwell said.

“It’s very symbolic of our organization,” she said, referring to the nonprofit’s 180 volunteers as a “scrappy” bunch. “There’s a willingness to just step forward and help. It’s exciting to be a part of a community where we can do something like this.”

cats
Animal Shelter Assistance Program Executive Director Angela Walters Rockwell pets lap cat Flower while discussing the evacuation plan. (Gina Potthoff / Noozhawk photo)

Twenty local foster families will take in one or two cats — those that find the move more stressful — to a dozen for families who are cleaning out and donating their garages for the cause. The Santa Barbara Humane Society is also donating 80 large folding cages for the occasion.

Walters Rockwell said ASAP is using the opportunity to repaint the shelter’s white walls, which is why the closure will last through next Friday. The shelter will reopen to the public the following Monday.

ASAP’s cat-intake operations will remain open in a temporary office in a trailer outside the county facilities.

Since all the cats already have temporary homes, Walters Rockwell suggested that anyone wishing to help to donate their time or money to the nonprofit any time of year.

“It’s an expensive endeavor,” she said of the move. “We absolutely always need donations.”

Walters Rockwell said locals could also adopt cats through Saturday before adoption operations are temporarily put on hold.

She was happy to report that at least four adoptions have already come out of the unexpected exodus.

Noozhawk staff writer Gina Potthoff can be reached at [email protected]. Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 