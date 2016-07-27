CAUSE Launches Voter Registration Drive In Santa Maria

Organization starts outreach to sign up more than 1,000 eligible voters before the November election

With a reminder that two votes determined the Santa Maria City Council race in 2012, a community organization on Wednesday launched a voter registration drive to sign up hundreds of people before the November presidential election.

Central Coast Alliance United for a Sustainable Economy announced the registration effort with a goal of getting more than 1,000 eligible voters in the next six weeks.

There is an Oct. 24 is the deadline to register to vote in the Nov. 8 election, county officials said.

The CAUSE goal is above the 250 signed up in 2014, said Hazel Davalos, CAUSE organizing director.

“This year we are focusing our energy here in Santa Maria which has more need than any other city in the region,” Davalos said.

In 2012, two votes determined the City Council election, Councilwoman Terri Zuniga said.

“That’s a slim margin,” said Zuniga, who is running for another term. “If you care about city government and you want to have a voice in city government, it’s imperative that we get people registered to vote and that, more importantly, people get out to vote.”

Santa Maria has 29,369 registered voters, according to the Santa Barbara County Elections Division. The city’s population, according to the state, is 104,404.

“On the flip side, there’s over 19,000 people in the city of Santa Maria who are eligible to be registered to vote, but aren’t,” Zuniga said.

That amounts to three of five citizens being registered to vote. Only three out of 10 voted in the last election, she added.

“The only city in all of Ventura and Santa Barbara counties with a lower voter registration rate than Santa Maria is Lompoc, but Lompoc’s numbers are skewed due to a large military population,” she said.

Many military members and their families are registered to vote in their hometowns, instead of where they currently live.

“Even though Santa Maria is bigger than Santa Barbara, about twice as many people voted in Santa Barbara in the last election,” Zuniga said. “This is not, as some people would assume, due to Santa Maria’s large immigrant population.”

The two cities have the nearly the same number of eligible voters, but Santa Maria’s are less likely be registered and actually vote, Davalos said.

In Santa Barbara, the number of registered voters totals 47,153, while the city’s population tops 93,000.

During a stint in front of Vons on West Main Street midday Wednesday, CAUSE representatives encountered several people who said they were already registered and others who refused to sign up, launching into tirades about the candidates.

The Santa Maria Valley’s low turnout means other communities are picking the city’s representatives for state and national offices.

“When candidates and elected officials see Santa Maria’s low voter registration, they spend less time talking to and listening to voters here,” said Connie Ford with the Democratic Club of Santa Maria Valley. “So we need to get registered. We need to have our voice heard. We need to take our place in this county, in this state, in this nation, so please come and get registered.”

CAUSE representatives will be positioned outside local grocery stores and the post office in addition to walking door to door in neighborhoods to sign up voters.

“Our focus is to focus on people who usually don’t register to vote and oftentimes that’s low income,” Davalos said.

California residents also can register to vote online by clicking here.

Santa Barbara County Elections Supervisor Hector Gonzalez said groups launching registration drives can pick up packets of information spelling out the process, including the requirement the forms must be submitted within three days.

People who fill out an voter registration form through a special campaign are allowed to submit the form on their own, he said, adding some residents may be wary about providing the personal information included on the form to stranger.

Once people sign up to vote, Gonzalez recommends they confirm the registration form was processed by checking online or contacting his office, which has locations in Santa Maria, Lompoc and Santa Barbara.

While election years bring out more voter registration drives, Santa Barbara County also sees several drives launched each fall to coincide with the start of a new school year for the universities and colleges, Gonzalez added.

— Noozhawk North County editor Janene Scully can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) .