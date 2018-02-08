Friday, March 23 , 2018, 1:39 am | Mostly Cloudy 54º

 
 
 
 

Local News

Cause of Collapsed Radome at Vandenberg AFB Under Investigation

By Janene Scully, Noozhawk North County Editor | @JaneneScully | February 8, 2018 | 8:39 p.m.

An investigation was underway after a huge radome covering an Air Force antenna collapsed at the Vandenberg Tracking Station, officials said Thursday.

“No personnel were injured as a result of the incident,” Vandenberg Air Force Base officials said in a release sent after normal business hours.

“The antenna's mission operations were successfully transferred to other Air Force assets after the incident. There is minimal impact to mission requirements," the statement said.

For people traveling between the Santa Maria and Lompoc valleys, radomes covering antenna appear to be gigantic golf balls perched atop hills at the base. 

“The Air Force is conducting an investigation to determine the cause of the structural failure,” Vandenberg officials said. 

While located on the 99,000 acres that makes up Vandenberg AFB, the Vandenberg Tracking Station is operated by the 50th Space Wing at Schriever AFB, Colorado.

The Vandenberg Tracking Station is one of seven Air Force Satellite Control Network sites around the world. Those sites perform telemetry, tracking and commanding functions for dozens of satellites in support of more than 10 Department of Defense and national organizations.

The Vandenberg Tracking Station, nicknamed Big Sky Ranch or known by its call sign of Cook, is located off Lompoc-Casmalia Road outside the main section of the base. 

Noozhawk North County editor Janene Scully can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click here to get started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.


Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 