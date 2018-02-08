Cause of Collapsed Radome at Vandenberg AFB Under Investigation

An investigation was underway after a huge radome covering an Air Force antenna collapsed at the Vandenberg Tracking Station, officials said Thursday.

“No personnel were injured as a result of the incident,” Vandenberg Air Force Base officials said in a release sent after normal business hours.

“The antenna's mission operations were successfully transferred to other Air Force assets after the incident. There is minimal impact to mission requirements," the statement said.

For people traveling between the Santa Maria and Lompoc valleys, radomes covering antenna appear to be gigantic golf balls perched atop hills at the base.

“The Air Force is conducting an investigation to determine the cause of the structural failure,” Vandenberg officials said.

While located on the 99,000 acres that makes up Vandenberg AFB, the Vandenberg Tracking Station is operated by the 50th Space Wing at Schriever AFB, Colorado.

The Vandenberg Tracking Station is one of seven Air Force Satellite Control Network sites around the world. Those sites perform telemetry, tracking and commanding functions for dozens of satellites in support of more than 10 Department of Defense and national organizations.

The Vandenberg Tracking Station, nicknamed Big Sky Ranch or known by its call sign of Cook, is located off Lompoc-Casmalia Road outside the main section of the base.

