Vehicles Started Cruces, Windmill Wildfires, Santa Barbara County Fire Department Determines

Vehicles caused two vegetation fires that burned a combined total of nearly 200 acres in Santa Barbara County last week, according to the County Fire Department.

The Cruces Fire off Highway 1, west of Highway 101, started shortly after noon Wedesday and burned 77 acres before being fully contained Sunday.

Investigators determined the fire started accidentally, and was caused by an automobile traveling northbound on Highway 1, Capt. Dave Zaniboni said Monday.

No details on the exact cause were available, he added.

About 200 firefighters were assigned to the Cruces Fire at one point, along with retardant-dropping air tankers, water-dropping helicopters and on-the-ground crews.

The 110-acre Windmill Fire near Buellton, which started Friday and was fully contained Monday morning, was started by a tractor operating in an agricultural field, according to Zaniboni.

Investigators determined the tractor caused the nearby vegetation to catch fire, Zaniboni said.

“It is important for Santa Barbara County residents to responsibly maintain their vehicles and farm equipment to help prevent wildfires,” he said in a statement.

