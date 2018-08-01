Fire at Santa Maria Discount Store Considered ‘Suspicious’

Blaze at Fallas store in Town Center West may be related to a similar incident at a local grovery store a week earlier

The cause of a fire at the Fallas Discount Store in Santa Maria is considered suspicious and may be related to a similar incident at a local grovery store a week earlier.

At approximately 10:12 p.m. Tuesday, personnel from the Santa Maria Fire Department responded to the store at 201 Santa Maria Town Center West due to a water-flow alarm, Battalion Chief Mike Farmer said.

“When we arrived on scene, we had a light to medium smoke coming from the roof of the building,” Farmer said.

The fire burned on the building’s second floor, which was filled with smoke.

“The sprinklers pretty much were keeping it from getting it out of control,” Farmer said.

The store received a large amount of water damage although firefighters worked to move clothing racks out of the way to minimize the impact.

“It was a lot of damage,” he said.

Fallas likely will be closed for Wednesday due to the incident, he added.

On Wednesday, fire investigators were at Fallas, where they hope surveillance video will aid in confirming the cause.

They also were looking at a possible connection to a similar incident a week earlier with "almost identical circumstances" at a different business, investigator Darrell Delgado told Noozhawk.

Near midnight July 24, firefighters responded to the Foods Co. grocery store on South Broadway, where quick-acting employees and other circumstance helped minimize damage, Delgado added.

The Fallas discount clothing store opened in 2013 amid controversy in the former home of the Mervyn's building off Broadway south of Main Street.

In addition to Santa Maria, another Fallas is located in Lompoc at 1009 North H Street.

Fallas is part of National Stores Inc., a family owned company that saw its first store open in 1962 in Los Angeles and grow to more than 300 stores.

