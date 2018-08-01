Wednesday, August 1 , 2018, 1:09 pm | Fair 77º

 
 
 
 

Local News

Fire at Santa Maria Discount Store Considered ‘Suspicious’

Blaze at Fallas store in Town Center West may be related to a similar incident at a local grovery store a week earlier

Fire truck outside department store. Click to view larger
Firefighters responded late Tuesday night to a ‘suspicious’ fire at the Fallas Discount Store in Santa Maria. Fire sprinklers were credited with keeping the blaze in check. (Santa Maria Fire Department photo)
By Janene Scully, Noozhawk North County Editor | @JaneneScully | updated logo 9:53 a.m. | August 1, 2018 | 7:29 a.m.

The cause of a fire at the Fallas Discount Store in Santa Maria is considered suspicious and may be related to a similar incident at a local grovery store a week earlier.

At approximately 10:12 p.m. Tuesday, personnel from the Santa Maria Fire Department responded to the store at 201 Santa Maria Town Center West due to a water-flow alarm, Battalion Chief Mike Farmer said.

“When we arrived on scene, we had a light to medium smoke coming from the roof of the building,” Farmer said. 

The fire burned on the building’s second floor, which was filled with smoke.

“The sprinklers pretty much were keeping it from getting it out of control,” Farmer said.

The store received a large amount of water damage although firefighters worked to move clothing racks out of the way to minimize the impact.

“It was a lot of damage,” he said. 

Fallas likely will be closed for Wednesday due to the incident, he added.

On Wednesday, fire investigators were at Fallas, where they hope surveillance video will aid in confirming the cause.

They also were looking at a possible connection to a similar incident a week earlier with "almost identical circumstances" at a different business, investigator Darrell Delgado told Noozhawk.

Near midnight July 24, firefighters responded to the Foods Co. grocery store on South Broadway, where quick-acting employees and other circumstance helped minimize damage, Delgado added.

The Fallas discount clothing store opened in 2013 amid controversy in the former home of the Mervyn's building off Broadway south of Main Street.

In addition to Santa Maria, another Fallas is located in Lompoc at 1009 North H Street.

Fallas is part of National Stores Inc., a family owned company that saw its first store open in 1962 in Los Angeles and grow to more than 300 stores. 

Check back with Noozhawk for updates to this story. 

Noozhawk North County editor Janene Scully can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

Fallas discount store. Click to view larger
Firefighters responded late Tuesday night to a ‘suspicious’ fire at the Fallas Discount Store in Santa Maria. Fire sprinklers were credited with keeping the blaze in check. (Janene Scully / Noozhawk photo)

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through Stripe below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments and a mailing address for checks.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover
One click only, please!

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 