Cause Of New Year’s Day Structure Fire in Tanglewood Undetermined

The cause of a house fire in the Tanglewood subdivision near Santa Maria on New Year’s Day remains undetermined, Santa Barbara County Fire Capt. Dave Zaniboni said Monday.

Four county engines were joined by a Santa Maria Fire Department crew in battling to the blaze on the 2000 block of Sandalwood Drive shortly after 10 a.m. Friday.

Firefighters arrived to find flames pouring from the garage of the single-family residence.

The fire damaged the garage and attic along with two vehicles parked on the driveway. The house also had smoke damage throughout the structure.

While the four residents escaped without injury, one of the family’s two dogs died in the fire.

