Wednesday, June 27 , 2018, 11:22 am | Partly Cloudy 67º

 
 
 
 

Local News

Cave Collapse Prompts Precautionary Search at More Mesa Bluffs

No victims found after firefighters use cameras and probes to peer into natural cavern, a popular party site eas of Goleta Beach

Santa Barbara County firefighters search for possible victims after a cave collapse was discovered Saturday afternoon at More Mesa Beach. No victims were found.
Santa Barbara County firefighters search for possible victims after a cave collapse was discovered Saturday afternoon at More Mesa Beach. No victims were found. (Zack Warburg / Noozhawk photo)
By Tom Bolton, Noozhawk Executive Editor | @tombol | updated logo 7:46 p.m. | February 6, 2016 | 6:45 p.m.

Santa Barbara County firefighters spent several hours Saturday afternoon making a precautionary search after a cave collapse was discovered in the cliffs below More Mesa.

“The whole area just caved in unexpectedly,” fire Capt. Dave Zaniboni said.

One fire engine and an urban search-and-rescue team — a total of 10 firefighters — were dispatched about 3:30 p.m. to the collapsed cave, which is below Austin Road, to the east of Goleta Beach.

The area is popular with young people for late-night parties and bonfires, and some of the caves are capable of holding quite a few people.

“Right now there are no reports of anybody in there, but because they are so popular, we couldn’t just walk away,” Zaniboni said at about 6:15 p.m.

Firefighters were using probes and cameras inserted into the cave to see if they could see or hear anything.

“We’ll probably search another 30 to 45 minutes and then knock off if we don’t find anything,” Zaniboni said. “Hopefully no one is reported missing.”

Authorities planned to rope off the area overnight to keep people out due to the ongoing danger.

“The word to get out there is it’s real dangerous right now with those bluffs caved in,” Zaniboni said.

Noozhawk executive editor Tom Bolton can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

Firefighters peer down at the site where a large cave collapsed at More Mesa Beach, a spot popular with young partiers. Crews made a precautionary search of the area, but found no victims. Click to view larger
Firefighters peer down at the site where a large cave collapsed at More Mesa Beach, a spot popular with young partiers. Crews made a precautionary search of the area, but found no victims. (Zack Warburg / Noozhawk photo)

