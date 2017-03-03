Friday, June 1 , 2018, 2:32 pm | Fair 68º

 
 
 
Your Health
Cavity-Free Kids Have Good Reason to Smile

By Anne Kratz for Santa Barbara Neighborhood Clinics | March 3, 2017 | 4:15 p.m.

Santa Barbara Neighborhood Clinics will celebrate Children’s Dental Health on Saturday, March 4, by giving special recognition to children who are cavity free.

Abigail Salinas shows off her beautiful smile at the Goleta Neighborhood Dental Clinic. Click to view larger
Abigail Salinas shows off her beautiful smile at the Goleta Neighborhood Dental Clinic. (Neighborhood Clinics)

More than 100 cavity-free children, ages 3-12, who are patients at one of the two Neighborhood Clinics dental clinics, will gather, along with family members, at the Assistance League of Santa Barbara, 1259 Veronica Springs Road, to be rewarded for their accomplishments.

“The Cavity Free Club and the annual celebration were established in 2012 to celebrate the success of the children and their parents in achieving good oral health," said Dr. Domenic Caluori, the Neighborhood Clinics' chief dental officer.

"Over 90 percent of our patients come into our clinics with oral issues. We can treat the cavities and other problems; however, even more importantly, we educate children and adults in proper oral health care so that the problems they come to us with will not return,” he said.

Yolanda Padilla, dental health outreach coordinator, adds:

“Throughout the year pictures are taken of children who have no cavities or who were able to remain cavity-free after being treated. The pictures are posted on the cavity free-honor roll board, in the reception area of each of our two dental clinics.”
 
At the Cavity Free Club event, each cavity-free child attending will be presented with a certificate of achievement and congratulations for having excellent oral home care.

Those children will be able to select one surprise gift, and participate in a raffle to win donated gift certificates for fun items or activities in Santa Barbara. Refreshments also are being donated.

A few of the event sponsors include Taqueria El Buen Gusto, Trader Joe’s, Los Tarascos Bakery and Deli, Wallace Cleaning Company, and La Panaderia Veronica Bakery.

The nonprofit all-volunteer Assistance League of Santa Barbara is donating the use of its thrift shop for the Cavity Free Club celebration.

Assistance League also partners with the dental clinics in educating the children and their parents on proper oral home care and the importance of a healthy diet. The regular educational sessions and demonstrations take place at the clinics.

Santa Barbara Neighborhood Clinics has more than 20,000 patients who are cared for at four medical and two dental clinics located throughout south Santa Barbara County.

Their mission is to provide high-quality, comprehensive, affordable healthcare to all people, regardless of their ability to pay, in an environment that fosters respect, compassion and dignity. For more information, go to www.sbclinics.org.

— Anne Kratz for Santa Barbara Neighborhood Clinics.

 

