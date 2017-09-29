Sunday, April 29 , 2018, 4:38 am | Fair 55º

 
 
 
 
Girls Volleyball

Caylin Zimmerman, Laurel Kujan Power Laguna Blanca Past Cate

By Barry Punzal, Noozhawk Sports Editor | @NoozhawkSports | September 29, 2017 | 8:00 p.m.

Caylin Zimmerman and Laurel Kujan were nearly unstoppable at the net for Laguna Blanca in a 25-13, 25-18, 25-5 girls volleyball sweep over rival Cate on Friday.

Zimmerman pounded 15 kills on a .450 hitting percentage, while Kujan blasted 10 kills on .600 hitting.

The Owls, 20-3 and the No. 4 ranked team in CIF Division 5, also played solid in the back row and at the service line. Kendall White picked up 18 digs, Zimmerman had 13 and setter Maddie Walker added 10 to go with her five service aces and 25 assists.

"We played a very clean match tonight, including getting our younger players some more valuable experience," Laguna assistant Kat Niksto said. "Maddie Walker was on fire from the service line, and Kendall White once again proved what a stud she is on defense. It was a nice team win tonight."

Cate got a good match from senior Hailey Panzer, Julia McCaw and Grace Blankenhorn.

"Laguna is a very good team and has a lot of firepower, Cate coach Greg Novak said "We had some great digs and played some great defense, but Laguna kept up their firepower. The speed and caliber of this match made us stronger both mentally and physically for the remaining league matches."
 

Noozhawk sports editor Barry Punzal can be reached at

