Girls Volleyball
Caylin Zimmerman Leads Laguna Sweep
By Barry Punzal, Noozhawk Sports Editor | @NoozhawkSports
| October 19, 2016 | 5:19 p.m.
Caylin Zimmerman served 10 aces to lead Laguna Blanca to a 25-4, 25-4, 25-8 sweep at Oak Grove in a Condor League girls volleyball match.
The Division 6 top-ranked Owls improved to 17-1 overall and 4-0 in league
