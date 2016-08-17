Matt Suh-Theo Mack End CBVA East Beach Youth Tourney Season On Top

Youth Sports

Matt Suh of Santa Barbara finished the season of California Beach Volleyball Association Youth Tournaments at East Beach with three straight victories.

Suh and Theo Mack of Carpinteria claimed their second straight Boys 14s title on Tuesday, beating Peter Teebe and Camden Millington in the final. Suh won two weeks ago with Dylan Foreman.

The finals in the three boys divisions were all-local battles. In the 16s, Ben Roach and Chase Nelson defeated Dan Willett and Max Raphael; Cooper Johnson and Rowan Peake topped Sebastian Hallig and Henry for the 18s gold medal.

The girls divisions were won by out-of-town teams. In the 18s, Ventura's Sammy Slater was victorious for the second straight week as she and Mary Sinclair beat Lauren Lanesey and Brooke Golik of the San Fernando Valley (Woodland Hills/Northridge).

The 16s title was won by twin sisters Eliada and Athena Pelehrinis of Tustin. Ed McCoy and Ava Kirunchyk of Manhattan Beach/Hermosa Beach defeated the local team of Alison Minnich and Hayden Randolph for first place in the 14s Division. In the 12s final, Ashley Johnson/Breeana Griffin of Ojai/Ventura knocked off Portia Sherman/Megan McBride of Goleta/Santa Barbara.

The weekly tournaments were sponsored by Village Properties, Channel Islands Surfboards, Patagonia, Mitchell & Ness (All In), A-Frame Surf Shop, Oil Slick​, and Pacific Beverage Company.

Boys 14s

1. Theo Mack/Matt Suh - Carpinteria/Santa Barbara

2. Peter Teebe/Camden Millington - Santa Barbara

3. Dylan Foreman/Finnegan Walker - Santa Barbara

Boys 16s

1. Ben Roach/Chase Nelson - Santa Barbara

2. Dan Willett/Max Raphael - Santa Barbara/Goleta

3. Joakim Moe/Zachary Werner - Santa Barbara

Boys 18s

1. Cooper Johnson/Rowan Peake - Santa Barbara

2. Sebastian Hallig/Henry Hancock - Santa Barbara

3. Chris Costantino/Jack Copeland - Santa Barbara

3. Colln Weaver/Ian Overton - Ventura

Girls 12s

1. Ashley Johnson/Breeana Griffin - Ojai/Ventura

2. Portia Sherman/Megan McBride - Goleta/Santa Barbara

3. Charlotte Caesar/Mary Johnson - Santa Barbara/Carpinteria

3. Ella Drury-Pullen/Erin Curtis - Santa Barbara/Goleta

Girls 14s

1. Eden McCoy/Ava Kirunchyk - Manhattan Beach/Hermosa Beach

2. Alison Minnich/Hayden Randolph - Santa Barbara

3. Ellie Gamberdella/Brynn Sofro - Santa Barbara

3. Grace Blankenhorn/Grace Matthews - Santa Barbara

Girls 16s

1. Eliada/Athena Pelehrinis - Tustin

2.Maddy Bailey/Samantha Mehlman - Ojai/Agora Hills

3. Devan Randolph/Siena Pomerantz - Santa Barbara

3. Danica Minnich/Josie Doughty - Santa Barbara/Carpinteria

Girls 18s

1. Mary Sinclair/Sammy Slater - Ventura

2. Lauren Lanesey/Brooke Golik - Woodland Hills/Northridge

3. Josie Ulrich/Peyton Sper - Ventura/Camarillo

3. Erika Foreman/Linnea Skinner - Santa Barbara