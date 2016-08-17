Wednesday, April 18 , 2018, 10:26 am | Fair 58º

 
 
 
 
Matt Suh-Theo Mack End CBVA East Beach Youth Tourney Season On Top

The team of Theo Mack, left, and Matt Suh won the Boys 14s title for the second staight week. Peter Teebe and Camden Millington finished second and Dylan Foreman and Finnegan Walker (not pictured) took third. Click to view larger
The team of Theo Mack, left, and Matt Suh won the Boys 14s title for the second staight week. Peter Teebe and Camden Millington finished second and Dylan Foreman and Finnegan Walker (not pictured) took third. (Courtesy photo)
By Barry Punzal, Noozhawk Sports Editor | Twittter: @NoozhawkSports | August 17, 2016 | 1:07 p.m.

Matt Suh of Santa Barbara finished the season of California Beach Volleyball Association Youth Tournaments at East Beach with three straight victories.

Suh and Theo Mack of Carpinteria claimed their second straight Boys 14s title on Tuesday, beating Peter Teebe and Camden Millington in the final. Suh won two weeks ago with Dylan Foreman.

The finals in the three boys divisions were all-local battles. In the 16s, Ben Roach and Chase Nelson defeated Dan Willett and Max Raphael; Cooper Johnson and Rowan Peake topped Sebastian Hallig and Henry for the 18s gold medal.

Ashley Johnson/Breeana Griffin, left, won the Girls 12s final over Portia Sherman/Megan McBride. Charlotte Caesar/Mary Johnson and Ella Drury-Pullen/Erin Curtis tied for third place. Click to view larger
Ashley Johnson/Breeana Griffin, left, won the Girls 12s final over Portia Sherman/Megan McBride. Charlotte Caesar/Mary Johnson and Ella Drury-Pullen/Erin Curtis tied for third place. (Courtesy photo)

The girls divisions were won by out-of-town teams. In the 18s, Ventura's Sammy Slater was victorious for the second straight week as she and Mary Sinclair beat Lauren Lanesey and Brooke Golik of the San Fernando Valley (Woodland Hills/Northridge).

The 16s title was won by twin sisters Eliada and Athena Pelehrinis of Tustin. Ed McCoy and Ava Kirunchyk of Manhattan Beach/Hermosa Beach defeated the local team of Alison Minnich and Hayden Randolph for first place in the 14s Division.  In the 12s final, Ashley Johnson/Breeana Griffin of Ojai/Ventura knocked off Portia Sherman/Megan McBride of Goleta/Santa Barbara.

The weekly tournaments were sponsored by Village Properties, Channel Islands Surfboards, Patagonia, Mitchell & Ness (All In), A-Frame Surf Shop, Oil Slick​, and Pacific Beverage Company.

 

Boys 14s
1. Theo Mack/Matt Suh - Carpinteria/Santa Barbara
2. Peter Teebe/Camden Millington - Santa Barbara
3. Dylan Foreman/Finnegan Walker - Santa Barbara

Ben Roach, left, and Chase Nelson won the Boys 16s title over Dan Willett and Max Raphael, while Joakim Moe and Zachary Werner tied for third. Click to view larger
Ben Roach, left, and Chase Nelson won the Boys 16s title over Dan Willett and Max Raphael, while Joakim Moe and Zachary Werner tied for third. (Courtesy photo)

Boys 16s
1. Ben Roach/Chase Nelson - Santa Barbara
2. Dan Willett/Max Raphael - Santa Barbara/Goleta
3. Joakim Moe/Zachary Werner - Santa Barbara

Cooper Johnson, left, and Rowan Peake defeated Sebastian Hallig and Henry Hancock in the Boys 18s final. Click to view larger
Cooper Johnson, left, and Rowan Peake defeated Sebastian Hallig and Henry Hancock in the Boys 18s final. (Courtesy photo)

Boys 18s
1. Cooper Johnson/Rowan Peake - Santa Barbara
2. Sebastian Hallig/Henry Hancock - Santa Barbara
3. Chris Costantino/Jack Copeland - Santa Barbara
3. Colln Weaver/Ian Overton - Ventura

Girls 12s
1. Ashley Johnson/Breeana Griffin - Ojai/Ventura
2. Portia Sherman/Megan McBride - Goleta/Santa Barbara
3. Charlotte Caesar/Mary Johnson - Santa Barbara/Carpinteria
3. Ella Drury-Pullen/Erin Curtis - Santa Barbara/Goleta

The Girls 14s finalists were, from left, champions Eden McCoy/Ava Kirunchyk and runners-up Alison Minnich/Hayden Randolph. Click to view larger
The Girls 14s finalists were, from left, champions Eden McCoy/Ava Kirunchyk and runners-up Alison Minnich/Hayden Randolph. (Courtesy photo)

Girls 14s
1. Eden McCoy/Ava Kirunchyk - Manhattan Beach/Hermosa Beach
2. Alison Minnich/Hayden Randolph - Santa Barbara
3. Ellie Gamberdella/Brynn Sofro - Santa Barbara
3. Grace Blankenhorn/Grace Matthews - Santa Barbara

Twin sisters Eliada/Athena Pelehrinis, left, won the Girls 16s title over Maddy Bailey/Samantha Mehlman. The teams of Devan Randolph and Siena Pomerantz (not pictured) and Danica Minnich/Josie Doughty tied for third place. Click to view larger
Twin sisters Eliada/Athena Pelehrinis, left, won the Girls 16s title over Maddy Bailey/Samantha Mehlman. The teams of Devan Randolph and Siena Pomerantz (not pictured) and Danica Minnich/Josie Doughty tied for third place. (Courtesy photo)

Girls 16s
1. Eliada/Athena Pelehrinis - Tustin
2.Maddy Bailey/Samantha Mehlman - Ojai/Agora Hills
3. Devan Randolph/Siena Pomerantz - Santa Barbara
3. Danica Minnich/Josie Doughty - Santa Barbara/Carpinteria

Mary Sinclair, left, and Sammy Slater won the Girls 18s title over Lauren Lanesey and Brooke Golik; Josie Ulrich and Peyton Sper tied for third place. Click to view larger
Mary Sinclair, left, and Sammy Slater won the Girls 18s title over Lauren Lanesey and Brooke Golik; Josie Ulrich and Peyton Sper tied for third place. (Courtesy photo)

Girls 18s
1. Mary Sinclair/Sammy Slater - Ventura
2. Lauren Lanesey/Brooke Golik - Woodland Hills/Northridge
3. Josie Ulrich/Peyton Sper - Ventura/Camarillo
3. Erika Foreman/Linnea Skinner - Santa Barbara

