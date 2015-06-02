Wednesday, June 6 , 2018, 1:36 am | Fair 53º

 
 
 
 

CCCSAA Celebrates Asian-Pacific American Heritage Month at Eastside Library

By California Central Coast Society of Asian Americans | June 2, 2015 | 8:10 a.m.

The library’s historical photo essay on Asian Pacific Americans of the Central Coast. Storytelling and poetry about experiences as Asians in America. Kembang with gamelan music, hula and dragon dance. The staple rice, Chinese chow mein, Thai kai kua, Japanese sushi and Filipino chicken-pork adobo.

With these, locals of Asian Pacific descent along with friends and supporters once more connected this May during the observance of Asian Pacific American Heritage Month at the Eastside Library, where supervisor Marivel Zambrano-Esparza had prepared a month-long display of photos on this ethno-cultural group.

May Is for Asian Pacific Americans

Since 1979, May has observed Asian Pacific Heritage week in the U.S. from resolutions by Reps. Frank Horton of New York and Norman Mineta of California and Sens. Daniel Inouye and Spark Matsunaga, later signed by President Jimmy Carter, then extended to a month by President George W. Bush in 1990.

By 1992, the law officially designated May as the Asian Pacific American Heritage Month. May was chosen to remember the first Japanese immigration to the United States on May 7, 1843, and the completion of the transcontinental railroad on May 10, 1869, in which majority of the workers who laid the tracks were Chinese immigrants.

Collectively paying tribute each year are national institutions including the Library of Congress, National Archives and Records Administration, National Endowment for the Humanities, National Gallery of Art, National Park Service, Smithsonian Institution and United States Holocaust Memorial Museum.

Local Celebrations

Here in the Central Coast, local Asian Pacific Islanders jointly celebrate as well. This year, the lunchtime event was was held at the Eastside Library, which had its photo exhibit on Asian Pacific Americans.

 

