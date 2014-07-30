Musician Erin Pearson Releasing New Album with Party at SOhO

Local musician Erin Pearson is releasing her latest album, Get Your Answers, at SOhO Restaurant & Music Club at 6:30 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 21.

The event will also feature performances from local musician Rusty Lindsey, local band Erland and Bay Area band Art Nickels until midnight.

Dinner reservations are encouraged to ensure seating. Please call 805.967.7776 x6. The menu at SOhO features organic, local and sustainable food.

Tickets are $8 and can be purchased at the door (all ages show). Doors will open at 6:30 p.m. for dinner and music will continue on until midnight.

About the Artists

Pearson is originally from Minnesota, making her home in California for the past 12 years. In a few weeks, she will be moving to Nashville, Tenn., where she recorded her latest record. Get Your Answers is a country album featuring the title single “Get Your Answers” and stand out single “Beneath a Willow.” The album is about the courage to speak up, change your life and find love.

She will have a set of limited edition signed copies of her CD at the show. Pearson’s set begins at 6:45 p.m.

Lindsey has had a busy summer collaborating on a film score, recording his new solo record and marrying his longtime sweetheart. His newest is set to release in the fall reflecting his South Carolina roots and laid-back lyrical style. His last album, Devil in Drag, received amazing reviews and TV/film placement.

Lindsey is also a singer with the up-and-coming Ruben Lee Dalton Band. He will play a duo set with Pearson at 7:45 p.m. and begin his solo set at 8:15 p.m.

Erland recently released their album On Our Side, boasting rich soundscapes with intricate percussion and ethereal keyboard arrangements amidst lead singer and band namesake Erland’s laid-back folk rock vocal sound. After return from an extended tour in 2013, Erland continues to build momentum this summer and recently headlined at the Lobero Theatre this past July. Erland begins their set at 9 p.m.

Art Nickels was conceived in the spring of 2013 and is a rising presence in the East Bay and greater San Francisco music scene. Citing influences ranging from Radiohead to Dilla to Can, Art Nikels presents a unique blend of electronically fused psych-rock. They are currently finishing work on Primitives, an anthology of their earlier works to be released sequentially this summer as they tour the West Coast. Art Nickels begins their set at 10:30 p.m.