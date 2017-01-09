Friday, June 22 , 2018, 7:24 pm | A Few Clouds 64º

 
 
 
 

CEC Earns Top Marks from Independent Charity Raters

By Anais Pellegrini for Community Environmental Council | January 9, 2017 | 1:06 p.m.

The Community Environmental Council (CEC) has achieved the Platinum GuideStar Nonprofit Profile level, and a four-star rating from Charity Navigator. CEC is one of only a handful of nonprofits in Santa Barbara to achieve both of these ratings.

Charity Navigator is the largest and most widely-used charity evaluator in the country. Its ratings show donors how efficiently a charity will use their support, how well the charity has sustained its programs and services over time, and its level of commitment to being financially accountable and transparent.

A four-star rating shows that CEC exceeds industry standards to act with integrity and learn from its mistakes because it wants donors to know it is trustworthy.

"CEC considers our donors to be investors in our mission," said Sigrid Wright, CEO and executive director. "As such, we are committed to transparency in our finances and clear about all donor policies.”

GuideStar is the world’s largest informational resource on nonprofit organizations; its database contains a profile for every tax-exempt nonprofit registered with the IRS. Nonprofit profiles are made available on the GuideStar website, as well as on more than 120 websites and applications powered by GuideStar data.

To earn Platinum level — GuideStar’s highest level of recognition — an organization must publish not only financial data, but actual metrics and program results. This allows donors and others to clearly see the impact CEC has made in the Santa Barbara region over time.

For more information about the CEC, visit www.CECSB.org

— Anais Pellegrini for Community Environmental Council.

 

