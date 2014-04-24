Friday, June 15 , 2018, 7:52 pm | Fair 67º

 
 
 
 

CEC Selects Salud Carbajal as Environmental Hero Award Recipient

By Candice Tang Nyholt for the Community Environmental Council | April 24, 2014 | 10:55 a.m.

The Community Environmental Council is pleased to announce the 2014 Environmental Hero Award recipient for Earth Day. Santa Barbara County Supervisor Salud Carbajal will accept the award in person on the main stage at 2:45 p.m. this Sunday, April 27, which will be presented by Dave Davis, president and CEO of the CEC. 

“We're really happy to be honoring Supervisor Salud Carbajal with this year's Environmental Hero Award,” said Sigrid Wright, associate director of the CEC and the festival’s director. “He has done an incredible job of using his role in local government to affect global issues like climate change.”

In addition to an extensive list of accomplishments that work to promote sustainable and resilient communities in our region, Supervisor Carbajal is a member of President Barack Obama’s State, Local and Tribal Leaders Climate Task Force.

“He is an outstanding example of how environmentalism starts at home, and I'm personally very proud of CEC's partnership with him,” Davis said.

Carbajal was first elected to the Santa Barbara County Board of Supervisors in 2004 and most recently was re-elected to a third term that started in January 2013. He received a bachelor of arts degree from UCSB and holds a master's degree in organizational management from Fielding University. He served eight years in the U.S. Marine Corps Reserve, including active duty service during the 1991 Gulf War.

During his time serving as a member of the Board of Supervisors, Carbajal has demonstrated a strong commitment to protecting our natural environment and resources, enhancing public health and safety, and working regionally to address transportation, housing, and workforce challenges. His accomplishments include:

» initiating the county effort to adopt an Climate Action Plan to reduce greenhouse gases emissions throughout the county

» the adoption of a County Sustainability Plan to make county facilities more sustainable and energy efficient

» the establishment of the emPowerSBC program, which provides incentives for local homeowners and businesses to perform energy retrofits

» protection of open spaces including the Gaviota Coast

» leading the effort to organize the 2013 Resiliency Symposium, which brought together leaders from throughout the Tri-Counties to begin the dialogue on making our community more resilient in the face of climate change

In addition to his service on the Board of Supervisors, Carbajal serves on the following boards and committees that work to promote sustainable and resilient communities: President Obama’s State, Local and Tribal Leaders Climate Task Force; U.S. EPA Local Government Advisory Committee as Vice Chair; U.S. EPA National and Governmental Advisory Committee to the U.S. Representative to the Commission for Environmental Cooperation; National Association of Counties Energy Environment and Land Use Committee; ICLEI USA Board member; and is Chair of the NACo Green Government Initiative.

Earth Day Festival

The Community Environmental Council’s 2014 Santa Barbara Earth Day Festival takes place this Saturday, April 26, from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. and Sunday from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. at Alameda Park, 1400 Santa Barbara St. in Santa Barbara.

Widely acknowledged as the birthplace of the modern environmental movement, this year’s theme “Local Roots” focuses on bringing the community together to connect at a local level and help make a global impact. The festival will be organized around the CEC’s five initiatives: Drive Less, Choose Electric, Go Solar, Ditch Plastic, and Eat Local.

The festival will include the annual Green Car Show containing the largest collection of efficient and alternative fueled vehicles between Los Angeles and San Francisco a farm-to-table dinner, a Meet Your Makers section with local artisans, over 200 exhibitors, a food court, beer and wine garden, main stage, two mini-stages offering music and demonstrations and much more. The CEC’s Santa Barbara Earth Day Festival is free for attendees.

— Candice Tang Nyholt is a publicist representing the Community Environmental Council.

